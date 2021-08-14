Man stabbed in face, back on Cedar Street

Donald Macdonald
Aug 14, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
(Postmedia file photo)
(Postmedia file photo) Photo by FILE /POSTMEDIA

Greater Sudbury Police are investigating a second violence attack in the downtown area early Saturday.

On social media, police said a man was walking on Cedar Street 3:10 a.m. “when he was confronted by a male armed with a knife.

“The victim was stabbed once in the face and back. He sustained non life threatening injuries.”

Officers are canvassing the area, looking for witnesses and video.

Advertisement

News Near Sudbury

This Week in Flyers