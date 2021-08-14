Man shot in the Lloyd Street area

Article content

A man is in Sudbury hospital, the victim of an apparent targeting shooting early Saturday.

On social media, Greater Sudbury Police said the victim, 53, was taken to hospital “with serious injuries as a result of a shooting” in the Lloyd Street area.

Police also said the shooting “appears to be targeted and this is an isolated incident. At this time there is no threat to public safety.”

Officer are continuing to investigate.