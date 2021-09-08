Man shot by Sudbury police still waiting to be sentenced
He pleaded guilty to stealing a truck, but was cleared of assault with a weapon and dangerous driving
A Kitchener man shot nine times by Greater Sudbury Police during a confrontation at the Regent Street Esso station more than two years ago is still waiting to be sentenced.
Quinn Campbell’s case will be spoken to in a Sudbury court on Sept. 20. It could well be into the fall before Campbell is sentenced.
Campbell, 24, is out on bail and living in Kitchener. He pleaded guilty on June 11 to two counts of breach of recognizance, possession of stolen property over $5,000 (a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck stolen in the Goderich area), and breach of probation.
However, he pleaded not guilty at that time to assault with a weapon (the pickup truck) and dangerous driving.
Following a trial, Justice Romuald F. Kwolek cleared Campbell on July 29 of those charges, ruling he did not believe the accused intended to use the truck to assault Sudbury police officers.
Justice Kwolek also ruled police use excessive force by shooting Campbell.
Court heard Campbell and a co-accused, Stacey Schneller, had stolen a truck on April 10, 2019, were considered dangerous and headed to Sudbury.
When they arrived at the Esso station that night, Sudbury and OPP officers swooped in to arrest the pair. Campbell tried to escape in the truck and in the process, Greater Sudbury Police shot him.
Campbell testified he didn’t know it was police who had boxed him in and he thought someone was trying to kill him. He described being shot and blacking out several times, and denied attempting to run over police officers.
Campbell said he was looking to get a coffee when he got into Sudbury that night, saw the Tim Hortons at a gas bar on Regent Street was closed, and then crossed Regent Street to the Esso gas bar.
He said that moments after parking the truck, unmarked vehicles suddenly boxed his vehicle in.
“I thought I was being killed,” he said. “I didn’t see their lights … I just thought I was going to die.”
Campbell told the court he was shot nine times. He said he underwent 14 hours of surgery to treat a damaged sciatic nerve in his left leg and damaged to a key artery. He said surgeons conducted a second eight-hour surgery on the leg.
“My left arm was completely shattered,” he testified. “They used bone filler with metal … I can’t lift anything more than 10 pounds with my left arm. With my left leg, I can’t feel anything below the knee. The sciatic nerve didn’t grow back.”
As for the charges Campbell plead guilty to, The Sudbury Star has learned the Crown will be seeking a jail term, possibly as much as 18 months, minus pre-custody credit and time spent in hospital.
Schneller, his co-accused, had been facing 13 charges, including dangerous driving, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of stolen property, careless use/storage of a firearm and breaches of probation.
On March 31, 2020, she pleaded guilty to possession of property obtained by crime and received a one-day jail term in recognition of her lengthy pre-trial custody time.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit looked into the shooting. The SIU is an arm’s-length provincial agency that investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.
The SIU concluded in a report released last year that police officers did not do anything wrong as they feared for their safety based on information they had received from the OPP.
