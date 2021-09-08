Man shot by Sudbury police still waiting to be sentenced

He pleaded guilty to stealing a truck, but was cleared of assault with a weapon and dangerous driving

A Kitchener man shot nine times by Greater Sudbury Police during a confrontation at the Regent Street Esso station more than two years ago is still waiting to be sentenced.

Quinn Campbell’s case will be spoken to in a Sudbury court on Sept. 20. It could well be into the fall before Campbell is sentenced.

Campbell, 24, is out on bail and living in Kitchener. He pleaded guilty on June 11 to two counts of breach of recognizance, possession of stolen property over $5,000 (a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck stolen in the Goderich area), and breach of probation.

However, he pleaded not guilty at that time to assault with a weapon (the pickup truck) and dangerous driving.

Following a trial, Justice Romuald F. Kwolek cleared Campbell on July 29 of those charges, ruling he did not believe the accused intended to use the truck to assault Sudbury police officers.

Justice Kwolek also ruled police use excessive force by shooting Campbell.

Court heard Campbell and a co-accused, Stacey Schneller, had stolen a truck on April 10, 2019, were considered dangerous and headed to Sudbury.

When they arrived at the Esso station that night, Sudbury and OPP officers swooped in to arrest the pair. Campbell tried to escape in the truck and in the process, Greater Sudbury Police shot him.

Campbell testified he didn’t know it was police who had boxed him in and he thought someone was trying to kill him. He described being shot and blacking out several times, and denied attempting to run over police officers.

Campbell said he was looking to get a coffee when he got into Sudbury that night, saw the Tim Hortons at a gas bar on Regent Street was closed, and then crossed Regent Street to the Esso gas bar.