Man rapes stranger on downtown Sudbury street Eye in the Sky video footage helps identify suspect; victim was too drunk to remember assault

Article content On one weekend in 2019, Eric Perrier was charged in two alleged sexual assaults against two women – one a total stranger he allegedly raped while she was very drunk, the other a woman whom he knew.

Article content In Sudbury court, Perrier pleaded guilty to one of the sexual assaults and a breach of probation charge concerning the other. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man rapes stranger on downtown Sudbury street Back to video He received a jail term of two years less a day minus some credit for pre-trial custody. The Crown did not proceed on the second sexual assault charge due because the woman has since died. As a result of the guilty pleas, the Crown withdrew three other charges Perrier was facing, including the second sexual assault charge. As well, while the Crown had strong video evidence that Perrier raped the other woman, the DNA evidence found by police was not a 100 per cent certainty to have come from him. Ontario Court Justice Randall Lalande said while he had some concern as to whether Perrier has significant insight into his behaviour, as noted in the pre-sentence report, he would accept the joint sentencing submission by the Crown and defence lawyer Len Walker. “You are to be given thorough consideration and I have taken into account the importance of our pleas of guilt today,” Lalande told Perrier. “It goes a long way in allowing you to put this matter behind you, so to speak, in order to progress in the future. “At the age of 28, you still have, presumably, a long life to lead and I want you to make proper decisions as you go forth.” As a result of his pre-trial custody credit, Perrier will have 499 days of jail left to serve. Lalande also issued a DNA order, a three-year probation order that includes conditions such as having no contact with the woman he raped and taking counselling as directed, in particular for sexual deviance.

Article content In addition, the judge issued a 10-year weapons ban and ordered Perrier be listed on the national sex offenders’ registry for 20 years. Perrier had pleaded guilty to his charges in mid-March. At that time, Perrier was represented by another lawyer and some of his original pre-sentence custody was not going to be counted toward his sentence. The pleas were struck this week and re-entered by Perrier before Lalande. Walker is now representing Perrier. Walker and the Crown were looking to have all of the pre-sentence time counted toward the sentence. That did not sit well with Lalande, who felt the initial arrangement back in March should still apply. Walker and the Crown eventually agreed that Perrier would only see some of his pre-sentence custody time count toward the sentence. Earlier, Lalande cautioned the lawyers he was of the mind not to accept what was being proposed and instructed counsel to meet and have a discussion, and the matter would return in the late afternoon. The sexual assault charge Perrier pleaded guilty to involved the rape of a woman he did not know in the downtown core the early morning of Sept. 7, 2019. The court heard a woman who had been at the Grand Theatre the night of Sept. 6 and the morning of Sept. 7, 2019, left the building heavily intoxicated. She told Greater Sudbury Police her memory was incomplete, but remembered being in a taxi and telling the driver she had no money to pay, and then waking up in her bed in her apartment about noon the morning of Sept. 7.

Article content The woman told police that when she awoke, she was bleeding, was sore, and had scratches and cuts to many parts of her body, including her elbows and hands. Her panties were also missing. The woman said she was missing her cellphone, wallet and items from her purse, including her driver’s licence, debit card, student card and $40. A bouncer the woman knew found the cellphone at the Grand Theatre and it was returned to her when she went back retracing her steps. The contents of the woman’s purse, meanwhile, were found in a downtown flower bed by a man who brought them to police headquarters. The woman told police she went to Health Sciences North that night to be checked by a sexual assault crisis nurse, but one was not available at that time and she left. The woman returned several hours later and sexual assault testing was conducted. Two police officers who retraced the woman’s steps through the downtown core determined she left the Grand Theatre on foot about 3 a.m. Sept. 7. The officers also began going through Eye in the Sky video footage, as well as private business’ video camera footage. They saw a man with a backpack talking to the woman briefly on Durham Street about 3:05 a.m. Sept. 7, then following her south on Durham Street and catching up to her, grabbing her hand, and hugging and kissing her. The pair were then seen in a laneway behind the Townehouse about 3:25 a.m. About five minutes later, the man was seen walking alone in a laneway behind an Elgin Street business.

Article content A concerned taxi driver later saw the woman and brought her to Health Sciences North. The officers then found the woman’s missing panties behind a building on Elgin Street east. The panties were sent for DNA testing. Assistant Crown attorney Alyssa Caverson said the woman told police she did not know the man in the video and was in no capacity at that time to agree to sex. “She has no recollection of the incident due to her level of intoxication,” said Caverson. On Sept. 9, 2019, police were contacted by a second woman who alleged that a man she knew – Perrier – had sexually assaulted her. At the time, Perrier was on a probation order issued in May 2018. The woman was examined at Health Sciences North and DNA testing determined Perrier was a match. Officers investigating the first alleged sexual assault ended up charging Perrier because he was match in the video for the man seen with the woman the morning of Sept. 7. Perrier was charged with sexual assault and breach of probation concerning both incidents. The DNA testing conducted for the Sept. 7, 2019, incident determined that while Perrier was a close match, it was not a 100 per cent certainty the DNA was his. “(The DNA) a four-star match, but not a complete match,” said Caverson. Walker told the court the woman’s severe impairment the morning of Sept. 7, 2019, “had nothing to do with Mr. Perrier. He had nothing to do with the condition she was in.” Caverson agreed, noting that Perrier did not know the woman and “he met her on the street.”

Article content Perrier had a prior record that included convictions for fraud and assault. In his sentencing submission, Walker said Perrier has a significant drug addiction problem he still needs to address despite considerable efforts. “He is now off methadone,” said the lawyer. “He is offering the plea of guilt knowing a trial is never a sure thing. It avoided court appearances by these two vulnerable people.” In her sentencing submission, said had the two sexual assault charges proceeded to trial, the sentencing range with guilty verdicts would have been eight to 10 years. She said the woman involved in the first rape has “suffered greatly from this incident and would very much like to continue forward in her mental health treatment. She did not want to testify.” Caverson said the woman’s prime concern is that Perrier stays away from her. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

