Man allegedly uses RV to ram three police cruisers in Sudbury

He almost struck one officer on foot in drunk driving incident

A drunk driver who allegedly rammed three police cruisers with an RV on the weekend was arrested on multiple charges in a drunk driving incident.

Greater Sudbury Police received a call about an impaired driver who was seen drinking before getting behind the wheel shortly after 6 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The vehicle was seen on Municipal Road 80 in Val Caron heading towards New Sudbury.

Officers located the RV at around 6:10 p.m. on Notre Dame Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, police could smell alcohol on his breath.

“The officers told the driver to exit the vehicle and which time the driver refused and intentionally reversed into one of the marked cruisers. The driver then drove the vehicle over the curb almost hitting one of the officers who was on foot,” police said in a release.

Officers pursued the driver onto Morin Street where they set up a rolling block to try and stop the RV.

“The driver once again rammed two additional marked police cruisers before continuing west on Morin Avenue,” police said. “The driver eventually drove the vehicle into a concrete barrier at a low rate of speed and officers were able to block the vehicle in.”

The man proceeded to get out of the vehicle and tried to flee police on foot, but officers caught the man a short distance from the RV.

He was transported to police headquarters, where he refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result of the incident, 36-year-old Michael Providence has been charged with operation while impaired, three counts of mischief over $5,000, three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, escaping lawful custody, being unlawfully at large, flight from a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, three counts of mischief endangering life, and failure to comply with a demand.

Providence was held in police custody overnight and he attended bail court on Aug. 9 to answer to the charges.

