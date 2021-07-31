Major lift for Elgin Street Mission

John Lappa
Jul 31, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Elgin Street Mission Community Care Team members Tracey Day, left, Don Garrioch, Mick Weaver, Allain Labelle, Amanda Robichaud, executive director of the Elgin Street Mission, Rick Bertrand and Gerry Lougheed, chair of the Community Care Team, thanked the community for supporting the One Meal, One Goal and One Mission campaign held in June 2021. The campaign raised $110,000. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
Elgin Street Mission Community Care Team members Tracey Day, left, Don Garrioch, Mick Weaver, Allain Labelle, Amanda Robichaud, executive director of the Elgin Street Mission, Rick Bertrand and Gerry Lougheed, chair of the Community Care Team, thanked the community for supporting the One Meal, One Goal and One Mission campaign held in June 2021. The campaign raised $110,000. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

Elgin Street Mission Community Care Team members Tracey Day, left, Don Garrioch, Mick Weaver, Allain Labelle, Amanda Robichaud, executive director of the Elgin Street Mission, Rick Bertrand and Gerry Lougheed, chair of the Community Care Team, thanked the community for supporting the One Meal, One Goal and One Mission campaign held in June 2021. The campaign raised $110,000.

Advertisement

News Near Sudbury

This Week in Flyers