LU researchers to address vaccine confidence in Northern Ontario

A team of researchers, students and staff will visit communities and workplaces in region to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine

Laurentian University researchers have been awarded a $50,000 grant to address vaccine confidence in Northern Ontario workplaces and communities.

Researchers and staff from the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health (CROSH) will be traveling to remote and northern communities in September armed with evidence-based materials and resources to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The team hopes to encourage confidence in the efficacy and safety of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination program and to engage in conversation around risk mitigation.

“Northern Ontario has a unique culture, and the concerns and questions northern Ontarians have may not reflect the concerns of other Ontarians,” CROSH director Sandra Dorman said in a release.

“Sharing and exchanging health and safety information with people living in Northern Ontario is a core mission of CROSH. We are excited to reconnect with communities and better understand their concerns and choices.”

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) helped develop the project.

The team, made of up researchers, staff, and students from CROSH and the Science Communication Graduate Program at Laurentian, will travel to interested workplaces and communities using the CROSH Mobile Research Lab.

The lab is custom-designed to conduct occupational health and safety research.

“CROSH has over 10 years of experience connecting and engaging with northern Ontario workplaces and communities, and Laurentian University’s Science Communication Graduate Program is world-renowned for training professional science communicators,” said Tammy Eger, vice-president of research at Laurentian.

“They are ideally positioned to conduct this important work.”

Anyone interested in having the team visit their workplace can contact croshtech@laurentian.ca.

