Thanks to the work of a Laurentian University professor, new evidence has emerged that is sparking scientific interest and debate about the early evolution of animal life on Earth.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Geology professor Elizabeth C. Turner has discovered what appear to be 890-million-year-old sponge fossils, collected from the site of ancient reefs in the Mackenzie Mountains, located in the Northwest Territories.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. LU professor's work draws international attention Back to video

The fossils are about 300 million years older than any undisputed animal fossil on record.

Turner published her findings in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, in an open-access paper titled “Possible poriferan body fossils in early Neoproterozoic microbial reefs.”

In it, she shows the similarities between sponge body fossil structures found in 890-million-year-old reef rock and compares them to microstructures in much younger sponge body fossils.

The study’s approach uses optical petrography, a fundamental geological method that has been learned by all undergraduate geology students for over a hundred years.

Describing the ancient sponge fossil body structure, or “mesh skeleton,” Turner said in a release “the microstructure consists of fibres that branch and rejoin in a complicated three-dimensional way that is not seen in any of the other known types of branching microorganisms.”

Although Turner’s initial discovery of the material was several decades ago, it was not until early 2021 that other papers were published that provided a foundation for comparison. She took another look at her 890-million-year-old samples and determined the mesh structure to be a close match with a specific group of sponges both in the rock record and in the modern world.