Two organizations in the Sudbury area will benefit from a Lowe’s Canada campaign.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The home improvement chain is bringing back its Lowe’s Canada Heroes initiative, starting Sept. 1.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lowe’s campaign to aid women’s, wildlife centres Back to video

“Over a period of 30 days, customers of participating stores will be invited to make donations at the cash register in support of the local cause selected by their store.”

This year, eight of the network’s distribution centres, as well as 71 RONA-affiliated dealer stores, will join the Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores to support 235 non-profit organizations or public schools across the country, including two in the Sudbury area.

The Lowe’s on Marcus Drive will support the Sudbury Women’s Centre, while the RONA in Val Caron will be raising funds for the Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre.

At the end of the campaign, Lowe’s Canada will match 50 per cent of the funds raised by the 311 participating locations, up to $2,000 per store.

“The Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign has a special place in the hearts of our teams,” said Jean-Sebastien Lamoureux, senior vice-president of public affairs, asset protection and sustainable development.

“This year, for the first time, we have surpassed the mark of 300 participating locations. Words cannot express the pride I feel in seeing our people team up to help out our communities.”

For more information on the initiative or to view the list of participating locations and supported organizations, you can visit lowescanada.ca/heroes.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca