Local 6500, Vale still talking, hoping to end Sudbury strike

Talks that got underway last week between Vale and Steelworkers Local 6500 aimed at ending a labour dispute at the mining company’s Sudbury operations went through the weekend and continued Monday.

“There was some work (done on the weekend),” Steelworkers Local 6500 vice-resident Kevin Boyd said Monday. “I know for sure today (talks are continuing).

“Out of respect for the process, we can’t say much,” Boyd said.

Local 6500, which represents about 2,500 production and maintenance workers at Vale’s operations in Sudbury, hit the picket lines on June 1 after members rejected a tentative agreement.

The membership also voted down a second offer brought forward by the company about two weeks later.

Vale officials could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Last week, Vale spokeswoman Danica Pagnutti said “the intent of these discussions is for both parties to seek a path forward that will help in ending the current dispute.”

Pagnutti said the talks were expected to continue throughout the week, but Vale will not be commenting on the nature of the discussions out of respect for the process.

A third-party facilitator is assisting the talks.

Vale’s Sudbury operations include a smelting complex, mill, and mines.

The company has said it needs changes to the contract to justify investments it argues Sudbury’s operations need.

Union members, however, say Vale’s contract offers contain concessions that aren’t needed because the company’s Sudbury operations are profitable. Also this week, analysts expect the Brazil mining giant to report big earnings for the six months through June

