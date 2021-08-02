Local 6500 to look at third contract offer from Vale

Union to hold three information sessions for members on Tuesday

Negotiators for Steelworkers Local 6500 and Vale hope that three is their lucky number.

On Tuesday, for the third time in two months, members of the local will consider a contract offer from the Brazilian mining giant.

On May 31, Local 6500 rejected a tentative agreement with Vale – one recommended by the union’s bargaining committee – leading to a strike that began June 1.

Two weeks later, the members rejected a second contract offer – one the bargaining committee did not recommend.

That led to a third round of contract talks that began two weeks ago with the help of a facilitator.

Neither side has said much about the third offer, but the union has posted a notice on its website for three information sessions for members Tuesday on what it called a “new contract offer.”

A broadcast report said members may vote on the offer later in the day.

In-person sessions are set for 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Steelworkers hall. Each meeting can accommodate no more than 260 members due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those who attend must wear masks.

Members can also listen to the details either by phone or on Zoom.

Local 6500 represents 2,400 production and maintenance workers in Sudbury. In rejecting the first two contract offers, the members said they were not prepared to accept what they called concessions given that Vale is making money from its Sudbury operations.

Vale has argued it needs changes to the collective agreement to justify new investments it says the Sudbury operations need.

Those Sudbury operations consist of five mines, a mill, a smelter, a refinery and nearly 4,000 employees in one of the largest integrated mining complexes in the world. Sudbury products include nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group metals, gold and silver.

