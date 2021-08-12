Local 6500 steps up for Sudbury's cancer centre

USW Local 6500 will be hosting a free community barbecue in support of Miner for Cancer this Sunday at the Steelworkers Hall on Brady Street.

Although the food will be free, donations towards Miners for Cancer will be accepted on site and appreciated.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to the community while supporting a cause so near and dear to our hearts,” Kevin Boyd, vice-president of Local 6500.

Since its inception, Miners for Cancer – a solely volunteer-based organization – has raised more than $1.4 million for cancer patient care, new equipment and world-class research at the Northeast Cancer Centre in Sudbury.

However, with the ongoing pandemic, raising money has been difficult for the group as many of its fundraising events were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have been a longtime supporter of Miners for Cancer,” Boyd said, “and we know how badly the pandemic has affected their ability to raise funds for our cancer centre here in Sudbury. This is our way of helping them kickstart their efforts again now that our community is making headway in the battle against COVID-19.”

Wayne Tonelli, president of Miners for Cancer, conceded “it’s been a very tough year for us, just like many other non-profits. All of our legacy fundraising efforts are either sporting or social events – all of which had to be cancelled in order to ensure we did our part in keeping our community safe by following COVID-19 guidelines.

“We can’t begin to even express how grateful we are to USW Local 6500 for doing this for our cause – it’s hopefully the first of many fundraising efforts that will take place in 2021.”

The barbecue will be held in the parking lot of the United Steelworkers Hall at 66 Brady St. in Sudbury from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be applied and followed onsite. A drive-thru order pick-up option will be available for those who don’t feel comfortable leaving their vehicles.

