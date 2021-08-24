Ray Alexander of Sudbury received a pleasant jolt after his lottery ticket struck the right combination of numbers.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The top prize in the Lightning Lotto jackpot on May 2 started at $125,000 but grew to $214,140.80 by the time Alexander learned he was the winner.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lightning Lotto jackpot strikes Sudbury resident Back to video

He also won $2 on another one of his Lightning selections, bringing his total winnings to $214,142.80.

The ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.

Alexander told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation that he only buys tickets occasionally, but was prompted by a TV ad to try the Lightning Lotto draw.

The 46-year-old father discovered his big win while he was at the store. “I checked the ticket using the Ticker Checker and it said ‘See Retailer,’ ” he recounted while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I was shocked. I was so excited I couldn’t sleep that night.”

The Sudbury resident said he told a friend about his big win and “he was excited for me.”

Alexander plans to put some of his winnings aside for his children’s education, invest and start his own business.

“My brain has been overactive with possibilities since I discovered this win,” he said. “I will take my time and use it wisely.”

He added the whole experience “has been unbelievable – it felt like I was jumping as high as a roof. I was so excited.”

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview.

Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.