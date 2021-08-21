Lifeguard supervision in Sudbury ends Sunday

A lifeguard surveys the main beach at Bell Park in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday June 17, 2019.
Lifeguard supervision ends at seven municipal beaches on Sunday, Aug. 22. Use of the beaches after this date is at your own risk, the City of Greater Sudbury cautions.

The city operates seven public beaches: Park Main Beach on Ramsey Lake; Capreol Public Beach on Marshy Lake; Kalmo Beach on Whitson Lake in Val Caron; Centennial Park Beach at 400 Graham Rd., Whitefish; Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake; Nepahwin Beach on Nepahwin Lake in Sudbury; and Whitewater Lake Park on Whitewater Lake in Azilda.

The city’s approved service level is for nine weeks of lifeguard supervision at seven municipal beaches during the summer months. Lifeguards are generally post-secondary students who are returning to school.

As per Lifesaving Society guidelines, unsupervised beaches are equipped with a reaching pole, ring buoy and signs indicating that lifeguards are no longer on duty for the balance of the season.

Children must be supervised and within arm’s reach of an adult caregiver at all times. Older children are reminded to swim with a buddy for greater safety.

Washroom facilities at these beaches will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, until the end of Labour Day Weekend, the city said.

Water safety reminders will continue to be posted on social media and the city’s website, www.greatersudbury.ca/.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/beaches-and-lakes/beaches/.

