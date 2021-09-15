This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







'Lessons we could learn' from tragedy: Sudbury's police chief

'Lessons we could learn’ from tragedy: Sudbury's police chief Paul Pedersen says although the SIU cleared his officers, he reviewed the arrest of pregnant Indigenous woman who later lost her baby John Lappa/Sudbury Star

Article content Greater Sudbury Police Service officers were cleared of criminal and procedural wrongdoing in the June 2019 arrest of an Indigenous woman a few days before she gave birth prematurely to a baby boy who later died, but Chief Paul Pedersen said his members can still learn from the incident.

Article content In a report to the Greater Sudbury Police Services Board on Wednesday, Pedersen outlined a set of recommendations stemming from a Section 11 administrative review that called for enhanced training in the areas of cultural sensitivity and awareness and mental health first aid, as well as a revisitation of the Child Abuse and Maltreatment Investigative Protocol. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Lessons we could learn’ from tragedy: Sudbury's police chief Back to video “In this case, we brought in Indigenous expertise, both from an academic institution and from within our organization, to put a lens on this, as the woman who was carrying the child was Indigenous,” Pedersen told police board members and media via videoconference. “We came out of it and found our officers did follow the procedures, our officers did follow the policies, our officers did follow the training with respect to use of force and there were no equipment issues. That being said, there were lessons we could learn.” According to the report, the two subject officers were dispatched on June 25, 2019, to a home to speak with a woman who had filed a complaint of sexual assault involving one of her children. Concerns were brought forward about the safety of her children, Pedersen said, and a child protection agency was brought in to assist. “The individual became highly agitated by the presence of the other organization,” Pedersen told the police board. “Our officers tried for about 40 minutes to de-escalate and calm and resolve the situation, but the woman started moving towards the kids, the child protection agency had concerns about those kids, and our officers were required to prevent her from getting to those kids and recognized that she needed to be arrested.”

Article content The woman resisted the officers, according to the report, and “was brought to the ground in order to gain control of her.” It was during the encounter, the report said, that police learned the woman was pregnant. She refused medical assessment from EMS personnel, but police took her to Health Sciences North by cruiser as a precaution. She was cleared medically and released from police custody on the same day. Four days later, on June 29, the woman gave birth to a premature baby, who died the following day. City police contacted the Special Investigations Unit on June 30 and the agency invoked its mandate and opened an investigation. “The question arose whether that altercation with the police may have resulted in the death of that child,” Pedersen said. The SIU, set up as a civilian oversight agency independent of the police, has a statutory mandate to investigate incidents involving police where members of the public have died or suffered serious injury, or where there has been an allegation of sexual assault against an officer. The SIU investigated both the death of the baby and an allegation of sexual assault brought forward by the woman against one of the responding officers. The agency identified two subject officers, two witness officers and six civilian witnesses in its investigation. In a letter to the police service dated April 6, 2021, SIU director Joseph Martino wrote “the investigation by this unit into the ‘other death’ of an infant that occurred on June 30, 2019, has been completed. The file has been closed and no further action is contemplated. In my view, there were no grounds in the evidence to proceed with criminal charges against the two subject officers.”

Article content According to Pedersen’s report presented to the board, “Martino indicated that the pathologist noted in the postmortem examination that it was unclear whether an ‘assault’ alleged to have perpetrated by police officers during the arrest of the female played a role in the premature birth of her son. “Further expert evidence concluded there was no definitive medical reasons to associate the birth of the baby to any interaction with the GSPS and ‘the birth appeared to be related to medical issues, not trauma.’” Upon completion of the SIU probe, Pedersen launched a review under Section 11 of the Ontario Police Services Act. “The SIU looked at whether the actions of the officers were criminal in nature, and you can see in the quote there that there were no grounds in the evidence to proceed with criminal charges against the two officers,” Pedersen said on Wednesday. “Again, my role kicks in to ask those questions about were our procedures and policies appropriate, was our training appropriate, was our equipment appropriate and did the officers follow that.” While the review found no misconduct, nor any violation of policy or procedure, equipment or training, Pedersen emerged with a set of recommendations relating to cultural and mental health awareness, as well as the sharing of information between police and other agencies. “The first and foremost lesson we talked about was our Child Abuse and Maltreatment Investigative Protocol,” Pedersen said. “We really need to look at sharing more information, so we know a little bit more about the individuals involved, so that everyone at the scene is aware of the situation, aware of any previous contacts we have had with the family, with the children.

Article content “Then, the ability to debrief afterwards, so after these situations, all the agencies involved can sit down, say are there are lessons we could learn, is there something we can do differently next time, so we’re committed to doing that.” The Section 11 process included a review by the Indigenous Liaison Officer and an external partner perspective with an Indigenous lens, according to the report presented on Wednesday, and observations and suggestions were made. The review also examined the Child Abuse and Maltreatment Investigative Protocol and training in the areas of cultural awareness and sensitivity and response to persons in crisis. “Some of the recommendations that were brought forward had to do with things like officers wearing sunglasses, body positioning, being aware of just how sacred, in Indigenous communities, a woman with child is, and having to understand all the social, cultural, educational and traditional issues that surround a call like this,” Pedersen said. “While we have been out in front on some of this training, we recognize there is more training we can offer, and training in joint initiatives, so we can bring in some of the child protection agencies with us.” City police officers are to take part in Cultural Mindfulness and Mental Health First Aid: First Nations training this month, he said. “The final piece is a little more knowledge to our organization about the Rapid Mobilization Table,” said Pedersen, pointing to the network of community agencies whose aim is to provide a co-ordinated response when dealing with persons and families in elevated risk situations. “That hub that exists here in the community is well-utilized by police, but there are situations where individuals have multiple contacts with multiple agencies in the organization, and if we can bring them together and discuss solutions, some of these would be avoidable. “While there was no criminality and no misconduct on the part of the officers, there are some systems changes we can make and intend to make to try and mitigate these situations in the future.” bleeson@postmedia.com Twitter: @ben_leeson

