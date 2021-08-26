Laurentian University seeks to extend its restructuring process

LU wants to extend stay of proceedings to Jan. 31, 2022; has cut $40 million so far in effort to balance its books

Court documents reveal that Laurentian University is seeking permission to extend its restructuring process into the new year.

The stay of proceedings that was granted to allow the school an opportunity to financially and operationally restructure itself is currently set to expire on Aug. 31.

The university will return to court on Friday to request an extension to Jan. 31, 2022. It has also requested an extension on the maturity date of $35 million in emergency financing in exchange for a $350,000 extension fee.

“The extension of the stay period will provide comfort to LU’s existing and new incoming students that the applicant will continue operations in the ordinary course during the 2021-22 academic year,” said a report filed by the case monitor Ernst & Young this week.

“The applicant requires the extension in order to undertake several steps necessary to advance its restructuring.”

Laurentian University sought protection under the federal Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) on Feb. 1, 2021. The case monitor said in an earlier report that the university had $321.8 million in liabilities as of April 30.

LU secured a $35 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan as part of the insolvency proceedings to help meet its operational expenses.

The court-supervised restructuring process has included a review of the university’s academic programming, its faculty and employees, and its relationship with the federated universities.

Nearly 70 academic programs were cut and more than 100 faculty positions were terminated as part of the proceedings.