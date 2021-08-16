Laurentian University announced Monday that anyone attending campus will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The announcement follows the university administration’s decision to make vaccines mandatory for all students in residence and varsity athletes last week.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Laurentian to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory on campus Back to video

The policy will come into effect on Sept. 8 and any person on campus who is not fully vaccinated will be subject to measures such as testing and screening.

“This additional measure is being taken based on the strong recommendation from the Medical Officer of Health for Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD), Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, and after consultation with labour groups and student association leaders,” Laurentian said in a release.

“Our colleagues at other institutions in Ontario, as well as locally at Cambrian College and Collège Boréal, were an important part of these discussions.”

Dr. Sutcliffe recommended a vaccination policy that requires all individuals attending in-person activities on campus to report their immunization status as a result of increasing infection rates caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“Preventing COVID-19 will continue to be a community effort and I strongly encourage all who are able to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible,” Laurentian University resident Robert Haché said.

Individuals who cannot be vaccinated based on medical or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code can request an accommodation.

“We will be engaging with our community groups at the university as we develop the details of this plan and additional information in the implementation of the vaccination policy will be shared,” said Haché.