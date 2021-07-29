Laurentian releasing few details about brief lockdown

The Laurentian University campus was under a brief lockdown Thursday morning, but the reason for the measure is not known.

“There was a shelter (lockdown) in place,” said a Laurentian security officer. “It involved the whole campus.”

The security officer would not divulge details about why the lockdown was enacted.

“The police called it,” he said. “It was a precautionary measure.”

A Greater Sudbury Police staff sergeant said he did not have details about why the lockdown was ordered, but did say that a sergeant was on scene and that the measure was ordered by a police inspector.