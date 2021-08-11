Laurentian makes vaccination mandatory for students in residence, varsity athletes

Laurentian University announced on Wednesday that all students in residence in addition to varsity athletes will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Article content

The new recommendation comes as a result of discussions between the university and Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

“This decision is being made to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community members,” said Robert Haché, president and vice-chancellor of Laurentian, in a statement posted to the school’s website.

“Important concerns raised by (Public Health) contributed to this decision, such as the low vaccination rates for people aged 18-29 in our region, the Delta variant of COVID-19, and the congregate living setting in residences.”

Students living in residences and varsity athletes will be required to have at least one dose of an approved Health Canada or World Health Organization emergency use list vaccine by Sept. 4.

A second dose will be required by Oct. 15.

“Residence students and varsity athletes who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code will be able to submit a request for accommodation through Accessibility Services,” the statement said.

“We encourage all of our community members to receive their vaccine as soon as possible. To support vaccination efforts, we will be hosting multiple on-campus vaccination clinics for which the details will be communicated. However, we encourage people not to wait for these and to receive a vaccination as soon as possible. “

Laurentian said it will be communicating directly with students with more information in the coming days.

For more information, visit laurentian.ca/COVID-19.

