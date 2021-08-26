Every Canadian deserves a place to call home, Sudbury federal Liberal candidate Viviane Lapointe says, but for many — young people in particular — the dream of owning their own home feels like it’s moving further out of reach.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

If re-elected, Lapointe said, the Liberals’ new housing plan will make life more affordable for Sudbury families.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lapointe says Liberals focused on Sudbury families, affordability Back to video

“For too many people, owning a home doesn’t feel attainable,” Lapointe said in a release. “The Liberal government’s new housing plan, A Home. For Everyone., changes that. “This plan tackles the three major barriers for young people and families — affordability, supply and a level playing field.

“People want a future where they live. My two children who are in their 20s have chosen to stay in Sudbury. It’s where they want to live and raise their kids. This housing plan gets us there.”

Lapointe said the Liberal plan will:

– Help renters become owners by committing $1 billion in loans and grants to develop and scale up rent-to-own projects with private, not-for-profit, and co-op partners, creating a pathway to homeownership for renters in five years or less.

– Help young Canadians afford a down payment faster by introducing a tax-free First Home Savings Account, which will allow Canadians under 40 to save up to $40,000 toward their first home, and withdraw it tax-free to put toward their purchase, with no requirement to repay it. This would allow young Canadians to set aside 100 per cent of every dollar they earn up to $40,000 toward one of the most important investments they will make in their lives.

– Make the First Time Home Buyer Incentive more flexible to give Canadians the option of a deferred mortgage loan, as an alternative to the current shared equity model, and reduce their monthly mortgage costs.