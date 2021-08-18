Creating jobs, protecting the environment and supporting seniors and young families are Viviane Lapointe’s main goals in running for Sudbury MP.

The Liberal candidate outlined her priorities as she opened her campaign office at 450 Notre Dame Ave. on Tuesday.

Lapointe makes jobs, climate top election priorities

“I’m running for the Liberal party because it’s the party that will move our community forward. The Liberal party wants to build a better future for Canadians, and I want to do the same for Sudbury,” Lapointe said in a release.

“As we navigate our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Build Back Better approach is what Sudbury needs, and it’s my commitment to you as your future Member of Parliament,” said Lapointe.

“We need to help our small business owners re-build their operations. We need to do better for seniors as evidenced during COVID, and we need to move forward on our bold climate change plan.

Lapointe underlined her campaign will be a safe one, for her campaign team, volunteers, and the community at large, and will respect best-practice COVID protocols.

The Liberal candidate said she is expecting a competitive campaign, both in Sudbury and nationally. She is confident her positive, forward-looking campaign will ensure another four years of strong Liberal leadership in Sudbury.

“I believe in Sudbury, and I look forward to the people of Sudbury providing the Liberal government with a new mandate,” Lapointe stated. “We want good jobs, quality health care, a prosperous economy, and a healthy environment. We want our seniors to be well cared for, our young families to prosper and our vulnerable populations to be supported.

“I’m more than ready to advance these goals for Sudbury in Ottawa.”