Article content I wanted to do something special and soulful for Canada Day this year.

Article content Nothing soothes my spirit quite like a quiet paddle in a new location. Koral the Kayak and I love to explore new spots, so when I learned there was a waterbody called Meteor Lake within the Sudbury district, I sat down with the maps and plotted out a journey for the July 1 long weekend. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Koral Adventure Series: Getting woodsy on Meteor Lake Back to video I found out about Meteor Lake from watching Open Air Outdoors, the YouTube channel belonging to Marc LeRiche. When I saw his fishing expedition on the lake, I knew I needed to find a way in. Besides, what better way to mark Canada Day than a rip around a lake named for the very thing that created all the regal beauty in this part of Canada? The stars aligned. It was poetic. I recruited my friend John, who recently bought a solo canoe and loves adventuring. He fancies himself a bit of an off-road hound, so I knew he would agree to my plan — a trip up Highway 144 to the watershed; then east into the network of logging roads (a favourite for him) leading to the vast wilds north of Greater Sudbury; and finally a return trip down the logging road that eventually becomes Portelance Road. We planned to camp for three nights. John and I began the adventure with a trek to The Ladders, accessed via Old Cartier Road. This cascading waterfall, hidden in the forest along an unnamed creek, is sublimely pretty. Its four drops are nestled into some dramatic hills — the view from the top is immense and haunting — and there is dense bush all around. The area looks as though it comes straight from a fairytale.

Article content Photo by Mary Katherine Keown/The Sudbury Star I first learned of The Ladders when my colleague, Jim Moodie, attempted to find it. Eventually he did find the waterfall, but during his multiple attempts, he tore up a pair of pants, may have destroyed a pair of hiking boots, and his spirit definitely took a beating. At the time, there was no trail and as it is a four-drop waterfall, you can imagine how hilly the terrain is. Also, a microburst had blown through the area and left dozens of blowdowns in its wake. Jim loves a challenging hike, but when I asked him to take me (after he had found it), he looked me squarely in the eye and uttered a simple, but unequivocal, no. It was such an arduous experience, he said he would never go back. It took me a few years, but I finally found my way there. I first went in May after triangulating where I thought we could park and where I could see the falls were located, using Google Earth. My buddy Rylan, who is always up for an adventure, joined me. I had read there was a 300-metre trail to the falls and I figured we would see a trailhead at the parking spot. We set out on what we thought was a trail, but we took a few wrong turns and quickly realized we were deep in the bush, with nary a sound to provide guidance. I knew we could not be moving in the right direction — I could hear no rushing water — but I also knew eventually I would find some kind of waterbody and I could just trace my way back. I am directionally challenged and often get lost on adventures — I recently got lost in the Frood Forest with a friend, who has said she will not go back with me.

Article content Luckily Rylan was moving in the right direction. We regrouped, descended a steep incline and then hit the blowdowns. It was exhausting going over and under toppled trees that were strewn along the creek bank. But finally we arrived and found ourselves at the bottom of The Ladders. We ended up walking about 1 km — Rylan chose to do the hike in his bare feet — but arriving at the waterfall from the bottom was impressive. We could see the creek cascading about 70 m (230 feet) over four drops, pooling at the bottom in a torrent of foam, branches and blowdowns. We eventually found the trail that follows The Ladders to the top. From there it was an easy walk back to the jeep. Photo by Mary Katherine Keown/The Sudbury Star When I ventured to The Ladders with John, this time on July 1, I knew where to go. John has a Toyota FJ — nimble for off-road adventures — so we drove down part of the ATV trail. We walked for about 10 minutes along a maintained trail, followed the creek upstream of the waterfall and then arrived. This time, we were at the top. It was not nearly as spectacular — imagine Niagara Falls from the top — but those views, looking out over the verdant valley and the hills beyond, cannot be beat. John, who grew up in Brampton and has spent most of his life in southern Ontario, was awestruck. While I sat perched on a rock overlooking a pool about halfway up The Ladders — listening to the rushing water slam against the Canadian Shield — John picked blueberries, using his cap as a bowl. It was all very Northern Ontario.

Article content We spent a couple of hours at The Ladders before moving on. We still had quite a journey ahead of us. We were heading for Highway 560 — with a stop first at The Watershed for lunch — and a series of increasingly remote logging roads and ATV trails that would take us to the shores of Meteor Lake. I was smitten from the moment we arrived. The waters were turquoise, reminiscent of the Caribbean, and so clear. We could see the bottom in many spots. Sections of the lake appeared to glow blue; those bits of bright colour are visible on Google Earth. Photo by Mary Katherine Keown/The Sudbury Star Gary Wheeler, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, says the crystal-clear, Tiffany-blue water may result from glacial action. “While we don’t know specifically what may be causing the colour of the water in Meteor Lake, there are a few possibilities. When the area was glaciated, the glaciers functioned like bulldozers, grinding away and pulverizing rocks along valley floors and walls,” Wheeler explains. “The process produces a fine-grained powder of silt and clay — sometimes referred to as glacial flour — that is picked up by meltwater streams. Since the particles are so fine, they are slow to sink to the bottom, remaining suspended in the water column instead. “Another possibility is a seasonal change in colour. In many lakes, rapid algal growth in the spring months produces a green colour; however, this period is usually followed by a clear water phase (ie. blue water lake) as zooplankton emerge and consume algae.”

Article content The waters were also quite healthy. As readers of the Koral Adventure Series may know, I loathe leeches. The thought of touching a leech or finding one wrapped around my toe makes me nauseous. I swam for two days from our campsite, blissfully unaware of the ink-coloured terror that lurked just below the surface. John noticed them first, slithering along the shore, loitering near a log, burrowing into the sand. They were the largest leeches I had ever seen — a metre long if they were a centimetre… He poked and antagonized them — made them angry — and even held one out for me. As an avid fisherfolk, he had no fear, but I nearly vomited. I did not go into the lake again. Despite the leeches, I really loved Meteor Lake. The woods are dense, impenetrable and unending. It feels wild. There is only one established campsite on the lake, but it is lovely (save for a bit of trash); as well as one camp, accessed via an ATV trail. There is also a provincial building on the lake, as it is actually part of the Meteor Lake Outwash Fans Conservation Reserve (the campsite is on a part of the lake that is not included in the reserve). The landscape is dramatic. There is a height of land at the northern end of the lake, separating it from Opikinimika Lake. The waters of Meteor flow south to Lake Huron while waters from Opikinimika flow north to James Bay. Photo by Mary Katherine Keown/The Sudbury Star According to the Ministry website, the conservation reserve was identified for its sand dune complexes, as well as its outwash fans. It is truly special.

Article content “These outwash fans are provincially significant due to their exceptional development,” it indicates, adding they are easily studied. “Wind has created the dune complexes in the western portion of the site by reworking the fine sand distal portions of the outwash fans. The northern portion of the Meteor Lake Outwash Fans Conservation Reserve encompassing these sensitive dune complexes has been identified as a special management area to provide additional protection.” While they are covered in trees nowadays, making it more difficult to see the structure, Wheeler explains the wind whipped some of the dunes into soaring ridges as long as two kilometres. “The dunes were formed by sand deposited into a lake from a receding glacier. After the meltwaters left, the sand was worked into dunes by wind,” he says. “These dunes are particularly well-developed and individual dunes coalesced into long dune ridges. The dune ridges are covered with vegetation but have steep slip-faces, generally on south-facing slopes. The ridges are estimated to be at least 30 m high and the length of the longest ridge approaches 2 kilometres.” Outwash fans are fan-shaped bodies of sediment deposited from the meltwater of receding glaciers. While the fans are no longer visible — the woods surrounding Meteor Lake are thick — they are the foundation on which the dunes rest. “Protected areas such as Meteor Lake are selected and designed based on their ecological, geological and cultural heritage features,” Wheeler explains. “Meteor Lake was selected because of the incredible terrain that was shaped and deposited by receding glaciers, glacial lakes and environments approximately 10,000 years ago.”

Article content While paddling, John and I ventured into one big bay that was especially turquoise. There was a bit of a headwind on the open water, but it was quiet in this bay. John fished a little while I poked around the shoreline. Unfortunately, we disturbed a mother loon who was frantic we were going to harm her babies. She screeched and whipped up enough water to fill a bathtub, so we quickly moved away and left the bay. John went home without any fish that night. Photo by Mary Katherine Keown/The Sudbury Star We spent two nights at Meteor. We enjoyed one excellent sunset. But the second night, some of the weirdest clouds I have seen rolled in, taking over the sky with a voluminous darkness. Oddly enough, it did not rain; however, the night was absolutely pitch black and still. I could barely see my fingers when I held out my arm. There was not even a small breeze and as soon as you stepped away from the fire, the bugs were fierce. Those clouds hung overhead all night, keeping the lake and our campsite shrouded in blackness. Even though it is protected, Wheeler says the conservation reserve is “available to all members of the public for self-guided outdoor recreation activities like walking, hiking and camping.” It takes about three hours of steady driving to reach Meteor Lake from downtown Sudbury, most of it on gravel roads in varying condition and of varying width; but if you do not mind being beyond cell range and you have a trusty 4×4, Meteor Lake is well worth the drive. mkkeown@postmedia.com

