Families within the Sudbury and Manitoulin Foster Parent Association and Children’s Aids Society (CAS) have been given free passes to Kivi Park and all that they offer, through the park’s Affordability Fund.

The Affordability Fund provides subsidized park passes to those who do not have the means to pay for an annual pass. This community partnership between Kivi Park and CAS is an opportunity to provide families in Sudbury access to a fun and safe outdoor space to make memories, be active and experience the physical and mental benefits of being in nature together.

Kivi Park supports kids, families through CAS partnership

“The contribution by Kivi Park through the Affordability Fund is an example of how a community can play an integral role in supporting children and families by providing opportunities that might otherwise not be available to them,” Elaina Groves, CEO of the Children’s Aid Society for the Districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin, said in a release.” It takes a community to make a difference in the lives of children and Kivi Park is taking steps to make that difference.”

Families who visit the park are able to connect with and learn about nature through activities at Kivi, such as fishing, biking, hiking, skating, skiing and more.

“Having access to such a beautiful park is a great way for families to get outside during all four seasons and to make memories as a family,” said Eric Robidoux, president of Sudbury and Manitoulin Foster Parent Association.

“We are happy to have a community partner like Kivi Park that recognizes the work that is done by resource families in supporting children and youth in our community and helping to provide recreational activities that children of all ages can enjoy is a wonderful gift. Sudbury is a beautiful place to enjoy the outdoors and Kivi Park exemplifies the natural beauty that Sudbury is known for.”