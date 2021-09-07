This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Kirwan violated code of conduct: Integrity commish

Kirwan violated code of conduct: Integrity commish Wife posted under alias on Valley East group

Article content The city’s integrity commissioner is recommending Ward 5 Coun. Robert Kirwan be reprimanded for his online behaviour after he received a two-pronged complaint from a concerned community member.

Article content Robert Swayze said Kirwan should be scolded “for allowing multiple posts to his Valley East Facebook page containing political statements supporting him, which he knew to be from his wife who disguised her identity as Jessie Timmons, a fictitious person, giving the false impression that such statements were the opinion of the community.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kirwan violated code of conduct: Integrity commish Back to video In a report going to council next week, Swayze said he received the complaint in July. In addition to accusations Kirwan and his wife, Valerie, had created a fake Facebook account, the complainant — who asked to remain anonymous — alleged a conflict of interest, arguing Kirwan received some kind of benefit from Dario Zulich, the developer behind the Kingsway Entertainment District. Kirwan has been an ardent supporter of the KED since the idea was first brought to council in 2015. Swayze said the councillor “swore a revised affidavit confirming that he received no benefits from Mr. Zulich and that he has never posted under the name Jessie Timmons,” but admitted his wife “used the fictitious name ‘to post items and make comments to keep things operational with Facebook’.” Swayze said Kirwan told him he had never asked Valerie to post anything and he did not advise her when it came to social media. While the councillor indicated the Timmons account was insurance in case of hacking, “he has not explained why it was necessary to disguise her identity in the backup account,” Swayze reported.

Article content While Swayze dismissed the portions of the complaint pertaining to Zulich, he did find Kirwan violated the Code of Conduct. “I am satisfied Coun. Kirwan did not personally post under the fictitious name; however, he was fully aware of all his wife’s many posts since he is an administrator of his Facebook page,” he writes. “He should have realized they lack transparency and give the impression the posts are from the community.” Kirwan was defensive Tuesday afternoon, arguing it should have been obvious to anyone paying attention that Jessie Timmons was actually his wife. “It sure doesn’t take a lot of brain power to figure out the clues in this one,” Kirwan wrote on Facebook. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to have figured out that Valerie has had a second account since 2018.” Kirwan said he and his wife decided to create a fake account in late 2017, “when all of the nonsense started about the KED.” Timmons first appeared in the Valley East group on Jan. 2, 2018. There were trouble-makers intent on causing problems, according to the councillor. “There were people actually trying to hack our personal Facebook accounts and trying to disrupt our Valley East group,” Kirwan shared on Facebook. “Since Valerie took on the lion’s share of the discipline and management of the group, she created a second account and made that account an admin. That way, if her main account was disabled, she could still get in with the second one to take care of the site.”

Article content While Robert T. Kirwan and Valerie Kirwan are both listed separately as admins on the Valley East Facebook group, so are Robert and Valerie Kirwan (one account), and Coun. Robert Kirwan. Presumably, were one of those four accounts to be hacked, the site could have been accessed via one of their three other accounts. All these, in addition to Jessie Timmons. On Tuesday evening Kirwan shared a post in which someone allegedly hacked into an existing Facebook account and sent him a disparaging and somewhat threatening message. “The person doing the hacking sent me a message through her account with the message: LITERALLY END YOUR LIFE OLD MAN,” Kirwan posted. “The integrity commissioner was wrong in finding me in violation of the Code of Conduct for ‘allowing’ my wife to use her second account. I intend to prove that next Tuesday. Regardless of the outcome, Valerie will continue to do whatever is necessary to manage this site and keep it safe for our members.” Kirwan said he and Valerie have blocked more than 2,000 people so far. He also explained they used the Timmons account to essentially creep accounts. “We have some members who still like to cause disruptions, and so they will block Valerie and myself,” he said. “When that happens, we can’t send them messages or check their profiles. So, she switches to the second account, and can send a message or check the profile. When people want to join, we check to see their profiles. If it is a new profile, we generally ask why.”

Article content Kirwan also indicated his wife likes to exert her independence from time to time and finds it is easier to engage with some people under the name of Jessie Timmons. “Valerie likes to discuss important things with people so this is a nice break from admin responsibilities,” he said. “People still think of her as the councillor’s wife, so no matter what she says, she still gets treated as my wife. Many women will appreciate the need to get out from under the umbrella of their husband from time to time.” In fact, under the guise of Timmons, Valerie has made several posts on the Valley East group. Last December, she said she was scratching her head “at some of the crazy comments being made on this group. Do the people making these comments actually use their real names? Because I would be embarrassed to attach my name to some of these comments.” She also voiced her support for a casino and commented on how quiet downtown was while she was visiting the area — last November, during COVID-19 lockdowns. “It was surprising to see any shops or restaurants that we walked passed were all closed,” she wrote. “On a Saturday morning no less. Is this normal for it all to be closed on a weekend? I doubt I’ll make the effort to go there again.” On May 15, 2018, Timmons cast aspersions at a finance meeting at which council debated the annual budget of Downtown Sudbury. She also criticized council for its indecision and said certain councillors give the city a bad name.

Article content “Can someone please tell me what kind of farce that was tonight at the finance meeting?” she wrote. “Do the councillors that voted no on the BIA budget, then did a complete flip-flop a few minutes later and voted yes, realize how…um…um…the only word I can think of is ‘how stupid’ they look? It boggles the mind.” Kirwan argued, however, that there is nothing unusual about having more than one Facebook account, pointing out the Valley East group — which currently has nearly 18,000 members — is full of fake accounts. “We know many of the people we have blocked have come back into the group with a second account,” he said. “We are fine with that as long as they follow the rules. Just look at our members’ list and you can pick out the false names. So what.” Kirwan maintained he does not try to hide his own identity, however, and would not get anyone else to speak for him. “Anyone who thinks I would ask my wife to post items under her second account that makes me look good or to criticize anyone, would certainly be among those individuals who would not get the clues and are still wondering who Jessie Timmons is,” he stated. “No one needs to speak for me.” mkkeown@postmedia.com Twitter: @marykkeown

