John Maslack started with a building and a few workers

Article content John Maslack began more than 60 years ago with just three employees and a 500-square-foot facility on Barrydowne Road.

John Maslack began more than 60 years ago with just three employees and a 500-square-foot facility on Barrydowne Road. But his Maslack Supply, an automotive and industrial company, grew over the years to 13 locations across Ontario. Maslack, 95, died Aug. 12 in Sudbury, surrounded by his family "at his favourite place, his home on Long Lake," an obituary noted. This week, family, friends and employees said goodbye to Maslack, and that included a funeral procession that drove by Maslack Supply in Sudbury. Born on May 21, 1926, John Maslack came to Canada as a boy with his family, settling in Vermillion Bay, Ont. As a young man, he moved to Sudbury, "where he met and married the love of his life," Leona, who predeceased him in 2018. He was the son of the late Mike and Angela, a loving father to Betty Jane Marks (Stephen) and Judy Roy (Randy), a grandfather to Sarah Wallace (Jeff), Jennifer Adams (Corey), Curtis Roy (Meghan), Shelden Roy (Saya), Kyler Roy and great grandfather to Emily, Jacob, John, Katherine, Benjamin and Matthew. He was predeceased by siblings Joe, Mary, Stanley, Alex and Ed. His is the cherished brother of Frank, Theresa, and Andy. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. "John was a successful yet humble businessman," his obituary said. "He spent a great part of his life growing Maslack Supply, the company he founded in 1959 … "Retirement was not in John's vocabulary and he continued to visit the 'shop' regularly until just weeks ago. Over the past 60 years, Maslack received several awards recognizing his contribution to the growth and development of Canada's automotive aftermarket industry, including Jobber of the Year and the Automotive Industries Association Distinguished service award.

Article content “John called it luck but it was his honest character and integrity inside and outside of business that those around him valued and respected. John’s unwavering dedication and commitment to his work further extended to his involvement in the community. John always said he had the best customers and employees, and strongly believed in giving back.” Early on in his career, Maslack was a board member of the Sudbury Memorial Hospital and was a strong supporter and advocate of the Heart Equipment Fund. He sponsored countless children’s sporting teams over the years and was inducted to the Sudbury Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 by the House of Kin. He was also touched to receive the Paul Harris Award in 2010. In addition to business and community, Maslack valued family. “John was a devoted husband and father, and a caring grandfather and great-grandfather,” the obituary added. “He was deeply spiritual and was a member of All Nations Church. “John loved spending summers at camp on Long Lake, and winters in Florida. He particularly looked forward to dinners with his family at camp.” Maslack “was young at heart, had a great sense of humour and always was willing to try new things. Never letting his age hold him back, he started skiing in his 60s, learned to play the piano and saxophone in his 70s, had regular water fights with his grandchildren at camp, and went parasailing in the Gulf of Mexico at the age of 69.” The family thanked Dr. Jake Holub, Kathy McNeil and “the extraordinarily compassionate staff of Total Nursing Care, especially Natalie and Catia, who took exceptional care of John in his final days.”

Article content In keeping with his wishes, a private family funeral service was held in the R.J. Barnard Chapel, Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch St. in Sudbury. Entombment in the Civic Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Foundation or All Nations Church with www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com would be appreciated. Past and current employees took time to thank Maslack. “I worked at Maslack supply 12 years ago,” recalled Adam Beers on the company’s Facebook page. “I loved my job there. “Mr. Marks and Mr. Maslack knew me and addressed me on a first-name basis. It made me feel like part of the family, not just a number or employee number. “My last year there they bought me a bottle of my favourite whisky ‘Golden Wedding’ as a gift. It’s not that it was a bottle of whisky. It’s that they knew me well enough to know that was a gift personalized for me. “No expense spared at our Christmas parties at the Idlewylde. Condolences to the family.” Tamara Brinjak-Fiacconi expressed similar sentiments. “Mr. Maslack was my very first employer when I turned 16,” she said. “It was a great place to work. My sincere condolences to Betty-Jane and Judy and their families. “It’s the end of an era for sure. His dedication to his family business was second to none. May he finally rest.” Monique Raymond Grenon took note of the procession in front of Maslack Supply. “What (a) beautiful procession for an amazing businessman,” she said. “He has staff that have been with his company for over 30-35-40 years …that says a lot about the company he has.” Maslack Supply added that “we will miss him dearly and will be proud to carry on his legacy and motto since the inception of his business: We serve the best – our customers’.” sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

