'I've seen so many grizzlies and black bears'
Wildlife keeps Skylar Roth-MacDonald alert as runs across Canada for mental health
Avid ultra-marathon runner Skylar Roth-MacDonald is thoroughly enjoying his Miles for Smiles run across Canada to raise awareness and money for the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Along with curious onlookers and local runners who run along with him when he visits their communities, Roth-MacDonald is also encountering his fair share of wildlife including black bears, wolves, grizzly bears, and a cougar.
“A cougar tried to attack me at the start (in British Columbia),” Roth-MacDonald said in an interview at Science North during a stop in Greater Sudbury on Thursday.
Roth-MacDonald said he had to resort to using a can of bear spray to ward off the feline predator and he continued on his run.
“I’ve seen so many grizzlies and black bears,” he said. “If you don’t bother them and their kids, they won’t bother you. (But) one followed me for two hours. It keeps you on your toes. It keeps you alert.”
Roth-MacDonald, 24, came into Sudbury on Highway 17 West. He will be heading next to North Bay and then on to Ottawa, but not visiting the major metropolitan centres in southern Ontario.
He indicated there were several reasons for doing so, one of them being COVID-19 and the other being that the recreational vehicle the Miles for Smiles team is using needs to be driven back to Calgary before the arrival of winter.
He said a longer run starting earlier in the spring would have allowed him to visit large cities in the south such as Toronto.
The Miles for Smiles run began in Victoria on June 1 and should wrap up in St. John’s, Nfld. in October.
Roth-MacDonald, accompanied by his canine companion Dalmation Duke who sometimes runs with him, and a support team in a recreational vehicle, is averaging between 60 and 70 km a day.
To date, the campaign has raised about $20,000 of its $50,000 goal. Roth-MacDonald said money is being donated by people who see the run going through their area, but the majority of donations are happening online at the campaign website – www.milesforsmilescanada.com.
Roth MacDonald said it’s hard on the body running 60-70 km each day, but the reward is getting to experience the different geography found across Canada.
“Every step is a new experience,” he said.
Roth-MacDonald said he is absolutely loving his time in Northern Ontario, one of the big reasons being that it reminds him of his hometown of Calgary and the Rocky Mountains, which are just 30 minutes away and a great place for an ultra-marathon runner to train due to its elevation.
“It is beautiful,” he said. “It’s definitely one of my favourite places. The Terrace Bay to Sault Ste Marie portion, I just can’t get enough of it.”
What does a runner tacking 60-70 km/day eat?
In Roth-MacDonald’s case, it’s lots of sandwiches, the odd batch of tacos, and even the occasional Kentucky Fried Chicken meal.
During his cross-Canada trick, Roth-MacDonald, who has said the run mirrors his own personal battle with depression, has been getting some physiotherapy help in cities he has stopped in, the staff at Active Therapy Plus locally helping him with leg flushing and stretching as well as an ice bath.
One of the people on hand to welcome Roth-MacDonald at Science North was Mayor Brian Bigger, who, in his younger years, was an avid runner.
“I ran two marathons, but I know it doesn’t look like it,” he joked.
Bigger said it’s tough running a marathon, but to run almost two a day, every day, for several weeks, is just remarkable.
“I can’t even fathom it,” he told the young man.
“It’s crazy,” said Roth-MacDonald. “The heat is hard.”
A marathon, incidentally, is 26.2 miles or 42.195 km.
Roth-MacDonald said he gets in most of his running in the mornings when it’s cooler.
Bigger presented Roth-MacDonald with a number of souvenir items to remember his Greater Sudbury stop including a Sudbury Wolves jersey, which, as an avid junior hockey fan, Roth-MacDonald simply marvelled at as he finds the Wolves’ logo to be very cool.
