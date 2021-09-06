Island man pleads guilty to shooting death
Spouse Talia Carey was killed at their home on Aug. 25, 2019
Article content
Lori Thompson
Advertisement
Article content
It wasn’t meant to happen. What began as a good day for a family ended in tragedy, with a 30-year-old woman shot dead by her common-law spouse and father of her four children.
Island man pleads guilty to shooting death Back to video
On Aug. 20, Frank Tomaselli of Sheshegwaning First Nation pleaded guilty to manslaughter using a firearm and to carelessly storing a firearm and ammunition.
Gore Bay virtual court heard on Aug. 25, 2019, at 4:33 am, Tomaselli called 911 to request assistance for Talia Carey to treat a gunshot wound at their home on Shigniconing Road.
Earlier that day, Tomaselli, then 37, and Carey, his common-law partner of 13 years, had taken their four children swimming at the Sheshegwaning beach, something they always enjoyed.
Tomaselli went to the woods to do some target shooting before returning home to relax with Carey. They drank coolers and socialized together.
The four children, daughters between the ages of three and 11, were home that night. The eldest daughter had a friend over and the friends spent the evening playing video games. The girls did handstands in the living room and Carey tried to do one, as well. It was a simple family night.
Tomaselli had visited his sister and her husband next door but returned home around 2 a.m., where he and Ms. Carey continued to listen to music, drink and socialize until Carey was fatally shot at about 4:30 a.m.
Tomaselli, the eldest daughter and Tomaselli’s brother, who lived across the road, performed CPR on Carey until assistance arrived.
Advertisement
Article content
Ambulance personnel, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, Manitoulin OPP and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service officers responded. OPP officers arrested Tomaselli without incident.
Tomaselli was originally charged with second-degree murder and was held in the Sudbury District Jail until he was released on bail on March 20 of last year, subject to strict conditions.
Members of UCCM Police and the Manitoulin OPP, under the direction of Detective Inspector MaryLouise Kearns of the Criminal Investigation Branch, conducted the investigation.
Justice Jessica Wolfe entered findings of guilt on one count of manslaughter while using a firearm, and one count of storing a firearm and ammunition in a careless manner, without lawful excuse.
Tomaselli is a member of Sheshegwaning First Nation.
Carey was a member of the Moose Cree First Nation, but considered Sheshegwaning home.
They lived together with their daughters at their home on Shigniconing Road.
The community was shocked by what happened, an anonymous community member said following the incident.
“Talia was quiet, very family-oriented. Her kids were her life. She was kind, always smiling.”
The daughters have lived with their maternal grandmother in Sudbury since the death of their mother. She has not opposed supervised access between Tomaselli and her granddaughters.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government. This story first appeared in the Manitoulin Expositor.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca