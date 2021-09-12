'Inner whisper' prompts Sudbury native to become a priest

Chad Franklin tried to talk himself out of going to the seminary.

More than once.

The Sudbury native, who grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, had been out of school for nearly 20 years. The White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School graduate had earned a supervisory role with Brookfield in the Sault after working for the provincial government in North Bay.

“The thought of public speaking, going back to school and reading textbooks and writing essays, giving up my dog, getting paid no wage, and living in a seminary room as big as my bathroom for the next six years was a tough decision,” said the recently ordained priest. “I had high anxiety and many sleepless nights and tried to talk myself out of it a few times before coming to St. Peter’s Seminary.”

Franklin, 47, reminded himself that other men experienced similar hesitancy as they started their studies to become Catholic priests.

“Entering the seminary was a big step in my life, but it is also important to remember that it is not as big as it might have been as it might first seem to everyone,” he said. “By deciding to enter the seminary, I simply stated that I felt the Lord was calling me to discern a vocation to the priesthood.”

Franklin’s cousin told him he talked about becoming a priest when he was a youngster. He doesn’t remember having those career aspirations early on. Franklin doubts he would have become a priest without the faith of his mother and his aunt and uncle.

“As every child (does), I didn’t understand the significance of church and felt forced to attend,” said Franklin. “One thing I do remember was my confirmation and the feeling of belonging to a community.