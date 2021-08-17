Info sought on SUV that struck motorcycle

Sudbury OPP are looking for public assistance in identifying the driver responsible for a collision that injured a motorcyclist.

Officers responded Sunday at 2:16 p.m. to a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Highway 69 in French River, according to a release.

“From the preliminary investigation, both vehicles were travelling north on the divided portion of Highway 69, near Highway 64,” the OPP said.

“The SUV struck the motorcycle from behind, causing the driver of the motorcycle to eject into the ditch.”

The SUV failed to remain at the scene and continued north on the highway.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Sudbury paramedics.

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the northbound SUV, which was described as being white or cream in colour.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

