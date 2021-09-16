Individual charged with careless driving after Highway 6 crash

Highway closed in both directions for over four hours

Members of the Manitoulin OPP and Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to a single-vehicle collision on Hwy 6 in Curtin Township on Thursday afternoon.

The collision closed the highway in both directions for more than four hours for the removal of the motor vehicle and cleanup of the debris.

"The lone occupant of the vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the local hospital and was later discharged," said an OPP press release.

“The lone occupant of the vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the local hospital and was later discharged,” said an OPP press release.

“Espanola Fire Department assisted with the removal of the motor vehicle as the engine compartment began producing smoke which was extinguished.”

A 40-year-old person from Manitowaning was charged with careless driving as a result of the incident.

The accused was issued a provincial offence notice, which carries a total fine of $490 and six demerit points.

