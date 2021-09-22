'I'm going to kill you' not just meaningless banter, Sudbury judge tells teen
Jayson Labine got into heated argument with his former girlfriend, but avoids jail despite long record
A Greater Sudbury teen received a stern lecture on the subject of domestic violence during his first foray into the world of adult court.
“You have a significant youth record littered with violent offences, property offences, and breaches and violations of court orders,” Ontario Court Justice Louise Serre told Jayson Labine 19, who was attending court via Zoom link from his lawyer’s office in Timmins.
“The words ‘I’m going to kill you’ in the context of a domestic dispute are not pointless banter. It is a serious offence and warrants a serious sentence. You can’t feel empowered to threaten or harass a partner or spouse with impunity.”
Serre, however, said she would go along with a suggested joint sentencing submission by the Crown and defence lawyer Justin Ellery that consisted of a suspended sentence and one-year probation order.
The probation order includes the conditions Labine stays away from and has no contact with the female teen, takes recommended counselling, in particular, the Partner Assault Response program, and does not possess weapons.
Labine, 19 and living in Timmins, pleaded guilty to mischief and threatening to cause death for the incident that happened in July of 2020.
The court heard that Labine and a female teen had been in a “turbulent” relationship for several months in mid-2020. They were visiting a friend’s house on July 25, 2020, when they got into an argument and Labine started getting physical.
The girl attempted to leave, but Labine would not let her pass and repeatedly pushed her.
Labine also took the girlfriend’s cellphone and refused to return it, preventing her from calling for assistance.
The female teen was eventually able to leave, but Labine ran after her, telling her he was going to kill her.
At the time, Labine was on a youth probation order issued in 2019.
Ellery, in his sentencing submission, said Labine is now living in Timmins and intends to return to school.
Assistant Crown attorney Kevin Ludgate said Labine had no prior adult record, but “a considerable experience with the youth criminal justice system. Mr. Labine needs to get on the right path because it’s only going to get worse from here. He has spent time in custody and he is now 19 years old.”
Ludgate added that “this is one incident that has occurred in a domestic relationship which I have described as turbulent.”
