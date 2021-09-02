'I’m angry at white women,' incel told Sudbury police
Sentencing hearing opens for man who attacked woman and her baby two years ago
A self-professed incel who resented women, Alex Stavropoulos was a deeply disturbed individual, unhinged by his romantic failures and inability to meet a white woman.
Stavropoulos, now 28, was in court Thursday for the first of a three-day sentencing hearing.
He pleaded guilty in January 2020 to two counts of attempted murder and one count of breach of probation (for possessing a knife outside his residence).
In June 2019, Stavropoulos stabbed a woman who was with her children in the parking lot outside the Michael’s craft store.
Mom had a young daughter and a baby in a stroller. When the three reached their vehicle, the little girl jumped in and Stavropoulos struck. He grabbed mom by the hair and began stabbing her with a utility knife he had just purchased at Home Depot. He also tried to stab the nine-month-old baby, who was still in the stroller.
Mom required emergency surgery to repair a severed artery in her neck, while the baby suffered bruising and minor cuts.
The court heard Thursday Stavropoulos was trying to stab the baby, but the knife fell and he ended up harming mom.
Stavropoulos then slit his own throat with a utility knife. A bystander, Brent Holder, intervened and subdued Stavropoulos until police arrived. Crystal Bouliane, a family medicine resident at Health Sciences North, tended to the woman and called 911.
The Crown lost its bid in May to have Stavropoulos declared a dangerous offender and is now proceeding with a sentencing hearing.
In an April 2018 incident, Stavropoulos was shot by members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service inside the Cedar Street transit terminal after he threatened a security guard and a transit worker with two knives, and then charged at police officers. During that trial, the court heard he was in a marijuana-induced psychosis and had been drinking heavily.
Stavropoulos, who identifies as an incel — short for involuntary celibate — told officers in his arrest video that he was “looking for the right opportunity” to cause harm to a woman. Incels are members of an online community of men who generally do not attract women. They tend to be hostile toward women, as well as sexually active men.
During Thursday’s proceedings, the court showed a video of Stavropoulos shortly after his arrest. He admits he is an incel and says when he saw the woman with two children, he decided she would become his victim.
“I saw her and made a quick decision, she was the one I was going to get,” he tells officers in the video. “I’m angry at white women. I like white women, but they won’t f**k me.”
He also admits he tried to stab the child. In fact, Stavropoulos tells officers he “went for the mom” to harm to the baby.
“You can’t get to the child if you don’t kill the parent; they’ll attack you,” he says matter-of-factly to the officers. “I don’t know if I connected, because it (the knife) fell. I don’t know if I connected with the child.”
When asked if he wants to say something to the woman and child he harmed, he says no. When asked what he thinks will happen to him, he predicts he could get a life sentence.
“It sounds crazy, but maybe I’m angry at white women,” he says on the video. “It wasn’t personal; I didn’t know her.”
When asked what his plan was post-stabbing, Stavropoulos seems to be at a loss.
“I gave up on life today,” he says
A number of witnesses and experts testified Thursday, including Jonathan Gray, a forensic psychiatrist with the University of Ottawa who has worked with Stavropoulos.
Gray told the court Stavropoulos attended post-secondary in Toronto, but he flailed and could not manage in the big city.
He said Stavropoulos told him he wanted to move away from Toronto because it was too multicultural. He thought Sudbury would be the answer to his Wonder Bread dreams and he moved north in 2018. Unfortunately, he had trouble integrating into life in the Nickel City.
He had trouble finding meaningful work and accommodations. He spent time on the streets and had challenges building a social circle or support network. Despite maintaining a close relationship with his sister, Stavropoulos was isolated.
There was talk Thursday about whether Stavropoulos was altered by illicit drugs during the stabbing incident. Gray said it did not appear Stavropoulos was altered by hallucinogenic mushrooms during the arrest video; however, he said the accused may have been delusional and may have been experiencing a psychotic episode.
The sentencing hearing for Stavropoulos is expected to continue for at least one more day.
— with files from Harold Carmichael
