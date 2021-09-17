If you care about your kids, vote Green, Robinson says

Green candidate David Robinson wants voters to think about who will be living in the hothouse world he thinks we are creating.

“It is the young people’s future we are voting about on Monday,” Robinson said in a release. “If you have to spend longer in the future, it seems fair that your climate vote should count more,” said Robinson, who is running in the Sudbury riding. “But it doesn’t. A 20-year-old could spend seven decades on hothouse earth. She gets one vote.

“I may have just one decade to go,” the candidate added. “I get one vote. That doesn’t seem fair to me.”

Robinson said when the now 20-year-old voter “is my age, the world will be 3 or 4 degrees warmer. That doesn’t seem fair to me. Young people will be living in the hot decades to come.

“Most young people are not even allowed to vote even though they are the ones most affected. We adults should vote for them because they can’t vote for themselves.”

Robinson said this generation has burned more coal, oil and gas than all humanity before them.

“We made the problem. And we are going to die off before it gets too hot to live in this frying pan we’ve created. Do we really care about the future?”

When people vote Monday, “I’d like everyone to imagine they are 18 when they go into the polling booth. Think young and think about the future you face.

“That tiny ‘X’ is the most important thing we can give our children … I’d like every voter to give a clear signal that they want much faster action on climate change. I’d like them to vote Green to give that signal.”