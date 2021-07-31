Ian Symington to run for federal Conservatives in Sudbury riding

Dr. Ian Symington has been nominated as the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate in the Sudbury riding for the next federal election.

Article content

Having grown up in Copper Cliff, Symington said he is “pleased to stand up for Sudburians and secure a positive future for our country.”

Symington works at Health Sciences North and the Copper Cliff Medical Clinic. He has as a family physician for the past 20 years and regularly volunteers with local community organizations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the worst health and economic crisis we have seen in a generation,” Symington said in a press release. “Erin O’Toole and the Conservative Party are the only ones who have put forward a five-point plan to put Canada on the path to recovery and secure our future.

“I am proud to be part of this team.”

Symington has been married for 28 years to his wife, Janis. They have three daughters.

