A Brampton teenager whose vehicle struck a rock-cut in the Estaire area in mid-June of 2020, leaving much of it scattered across the highway, has been fined $1,500 for careless driving.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I’m just glad no one else got hurt except for me in this case,” Jason Prasad, 19, told Ontario Court Justice Andrew Buttazzoni via Zoom link Wednesday just before receiving the fine. “There should be no excuse. I was pretty reckless … I count my blessings every day.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'I was pretty reckless,' young driver admits Back to video

“Driving is not a right. It’s a privilege. I should have taken it more serious … I’ve learned my lesson now. You live and learn.”

Prasad had pleaded guilty to the Highway Traffic Act charge of careless driving for the June 16, 2020, incident. As a result of the guilty plea, The Crown dropped a Criminal Code charge of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

“You’re lucky you’re alive,” Buttazzoni told Prasad. “Mr. Prasad: consider yourself very fortunate.”

Buttazzoni, who had been asked by the Crown and defence lawyer Terry MacKay of Mississauga to impose a $1,000 fine, was also asked by the Crown to issue a six-month licence suspension.

McKay opposed the suspension, saying that Prasad needs his licence for his delivery work with his father’s automotive parts company. He added his client will be facing a big insurance hike due to the conviction and he had to complete an online defensive driving course following the crash.

The judge decided not to impose a licence suspension, but increased the fine to $1,500.

The court heard that about 7 a.m. June 16, 2020, Ontario Provincial Police received a call about a single-motor vehicle collision on Highway 69, just south of Nelson Road, in Burwash Township.