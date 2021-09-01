This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







'I want this stretch of highway to be made safe' MPP presses for improvements to Highway 144 at Marina Road

Article content After a series of summer collisions — at least one serious enough to warrant the Ornge air ambulance — Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas has launched a petition aimed at increasing road safety along a perilous stretch of Highway 144.

Article content Addressed to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Gelinas indicates that residents of Levack, Onaping and Cartier, “as well as individuals who travel Highway 144 are concerned about the safety of a stretch of Highway 144 in the vicinity of Marina Road and would like to prevent further accidents and fatalities.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'I want this stretch of highway to be made safe' Back to video As she notes, there have been three serious collisions in the past month. “Three more accidents occurred in summer 2021, resulting in severe injuries; diesel fuel spilling into the waterways; (and) the closure of Highway 144 for several hours, delaying traffic and stranding residents,” Gelinas writes. FACEBOOK/SUDBURY VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS On Aug. 29, several crews of volunteer firefighters, as well as one career station, responded to a collision on Highway 144 in the area of concern. It was a serious incident. “At approximately 3:30 p.m., volunteer stations from Levack and Dowling were dispatched to a serious single-vehicle collision on Hwy 144 between Levack and Cartier. Crews from Levack, Dowling and Cartier quickly stabilized the vehicle and began to extricate the driver,” the volunteers wrote on their Facebook page. “Crews from Station 11 in Chelmsford also arrived to assist. This was a very difficult extrication that required a team effort between fire services, EMS and police. “Two apparatuses from Station 1 in downtown Sudbury also arrived to supply extra equipment that was requested. The patient was eventually removed and was transported by land ambulance to Health Sciences North. An Ornge air ambulance had landed on scene but was unable to transport the patient due to the stormy weather and lightning in the area.”

Article content A collision on Aug. 23 north of Windy Lake claimed the life of a man from the Toronto area and a two-vehicle collision on July 31 sent four people to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries. “We have had three major accidents at the exact same corner on Highway 144 by Marina Road,” Gelinas said Wednesday. “In one of them, a tanker spilled hundreds of litres of diesel into the little creek that goes into (Onaping) River. In two of them, people were seriously injured and ended up in hospital. We have to do better.” While she acknowledges the Ministry of Transportation “has completed a review of this stretch of Highway 144, has made some improvements, and has committed to re-evaluate and ensure the highway is safe,” Gelinas said Wednesday those efforts fall short. “We, the undersigned, petition the Legislative Assembly of Ontario that the Ministry of Transportation review Highway 144 at Marina Road immediately and commit to making it safe, as soon as possible, and no later than December 2021,” Gelinas writes. While the roadway dips and bends between Dowling and Old Cartier Road, the section between High Falls and the Windy Lake motel is especially curvaceous — and treacherous, Gelinas says. “I don’t want to wait for a fatal accident before anybody does anything,” she said. “I want this stretch of highway to be made safe.” A protest earlier this month, organized by residents of the area, aimed to raise awareness of the dangerous intersection at 144 and Marina Road. According to the MTO, there were five collisions from August 2019 to August 2021 (residents told The Star the ministry is under-reporting its numbers).

Article content Gelinas said residents are nervous about that stretch of highway. She said collisions that shutter Highway 144 also strand residents and can lead to serious consequences. Aaron Dro, a resident of Dowling, has been a commercial driver for nearly two decades. He does not see a problem with the S curve on Highway 144. “I’ve been a commercial driver for 18 years and in my opinion that corner is completely safe,” Dro said Wednesday. “If you have a fully loaded rig coming down the hill doing well over the speed limit an accident is going to happen; it doesn’t matter where or what corner you’re on. If these drivers would just slow down, as it’s a 40 km/hour zone, there wouldn’t have been any accidents.” But Gelinas remains undaunted. While she admits her expertise is in politics, not engineering, she has been told visibility is an issue due to rock cuts and sharp corners. Additionally, there is an incline that causes issues, as well as a train track. “Three major accidents in four weeks is not OK,” Gelinas said. “The children are going back to school in a couple of weeks. There are kids who wait for the school bus at the corner of 144 and Marina Road and at the next corner. I don’t wish harm on anyone, but it doesn’t take much imagination to realize if an accident happens in the morning, there are going to be kids there waiting for the school bus.” Photo by John Lappa/The Sudbury Star Gelinas said she does not plan to drop the issue and wants some remedial action taken as soon as possible.

Article content “Do the work that needs to be done to make this stretch of Highway 144 safe, because right now it is not,” she said. “It is feasible and doable, we just need the political will. Why don’t we do it now? Why do we have to wait until there’s a fatality before we motivate them to make that stretch safe? We all know it’s not safe; let’s not wait anymore.” Gelinas said she plans to bring up the petition and the issue daily at Queen’s Park. She is not concerned about becoming a thorn in the side of Caroline Mulroney, the minister of transportation. In fact, she looks forward to reminding her colleagues just how dangerous northern roads can be. “I want the minister of transportation to hear about this every day, until she’s tired of hearing about it and does something about it,” Gelinas laughed. “A petition requires a written response from the minister within 20 sessional days. Every day she will have to write me a letter in response to the petition and I won’t give up until it gets done. “In my line of work, things don’t move quickly but I don’t give up easily. I won’t give up until this is done. We cannot leave it this way; it’s too dangerous.” To sign the petition, go to francegelinas.ca (click on the petitions tab) or check her Facebook page. Gelinas also has paper copies available for distribution. She has copies at her office in the Hanmer Valley Shopping Centre on Municipal Road 80 and has circulated hard copies throughout the Dowling and Onaping areas. For questions or comments, she is asking concerned residents to contact her at 705-969-3621 or fgelinas-co@ndp.on.ca. mkkeown@postmedia.com

