'I hope you find out what hell is like'
Family, friends still angry at Sudbury teen who killed Preston Pellerin almost two years ago
A mischievous smile and a laugh that could fill a room were among the fond memories family members and friends of Preston Pellerin shared with the court in their victim impact statements Thursday at the sentencing hearing of Preston’s killer, Steffin Rees.
Rees was sentenced to 15 years for fatallly stabbing Pellerin on a downtown street on Nov. 15, 2019. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Strong emotions and thoughts came out in the close to one dozen statements presented during Rees’ sentencing.
“I have a pic on the wall of my grandson and I cry when I look at it,” assistant Crown attorney Lindsey Santerre said, reading from the victim impact statement of grandfather Myles McFarlane. “Every day, I hope you suffer as Preston suffered. You took one (grandchild) away from me. I hope you find out what hell is like because if I am there, you will get to know me very well.”
Preston’s father, Kevin, said that he tried to be strong following his son’s death, but eventually needed anti-depressants to deal with the grief.
“It has helped me to focus on the most important thing in the world: my family and friends,” he said.
Kevin told Rees he will likely never be able to forgive him for killing his son.
“Will I ever be able to forgive you? Not really,” he read from his statement. “The reason we agreed to the manslaughter charge was the hope you could turn your life around and get the help you need. But, in closing, I don’t find you feel remorseful for what you did.”
Grandmother Nancy McFarlane said Preston was the first person who called him grandma.
“My daughter was his rock and his lifeline,” Santerre said, reading McFarlane’s statement. “When Preston was stabbed, she was six hours away. She didn’t get to hold him (one last time) and because of that, she has changed.
“You (Rees) not only took away my grandson, but a piece of my daughter, as well.”
Nancy McFarlane told Rees it was now up to him to turn his life around.
“You have to make that change so society will accept the new person you have become,” she said. “On that day, I will forgive you.”
Aunt Holly Vallad said Nov. 15, 2019, is “a day I will never forget for the rest of my life. The day my heart cracked beyond repair.”
Vallad noted Preston was diagnosed with cancer on Jan. 27, 2009, and beat it after four long years of treatment. But the chemotherapy and medication, she suspected, had a serious side effect – chemical changes to Preston’s still-developing brain – and “he got lost.”
“Cancer robbed him of his childhood, but you (Rees) robbed him of his future, going to high school, get married and have children,” Santerre said, reading Vallad’s statement. “You not only took Preston’s life, you took so much more away from the family than cancer ever took.”
Family friend Jason Baggs said he missed “that mischievous smile” Pellerin had.
“The reality is that two lives were lost that day,” he said. “I sincerely hope you (Rees) have learned enough through this process and not waste another life.”
Preston’s mother, Courtney, came to tears as she neared the end of her statement.
“I will never see my son’s life progress, attend his graduation,” she said, losing her composure and needing a moment to recover. “I will never be a grandmother to my first-born (son).
“He (Rees) not only took his life, but his future. Stef, I will never be able to forgive you, be able to forgive myself for not protecting him … My only comfort is knowing that every day you are in prison knowing why you are there. You took my son’s life, his future, and me along with it.”
