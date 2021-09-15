'I am worried about my family, I am worried about my volunteers and staff' - Serre
Bullying and intimidation marring campaign, Nickel Belt's Liberal candidate says
Article content
Marc Serre says he expects passionate debate during any election campaign and this federal election – coming in the midst of a long COVID-19 pandemic – is no exception.
Advertisement
Article content
However, he said Tuesday that he’s seeing a “different level of bullying and intimidation” as voters in Nickel Belt and across Canada head to the polls on Sept. 20.
'I am worried about my family, I am worried about my volunteers and staff' - Serre Back to video
Serre, the Liberal incumbent MP for Nickel Belt, made the comments after Greater Sudbury Police announced a 56-year-old woman had been charged for allegedly assaulting him at his campaign headquarters in Val Caron on Monday.
Before that, vandals had been targeting his campaign signs.
“It is hard,” he said. “I keep looking at the good in people, but as a human being, I am worried about my family, I am worried about my volunteers and staff when you get this type of violence and harassment and intimidation.”
He blamed a few troublemakers for the issues he’s encountered, adding that in general, he’s been well-received while out on the campaign trail.
“It’s a very, very small number of people. You talk to other candidates, to myself, to my team, and people are positive at the doors. They’re positive in businesses.
“During election time, there’s always passionate debate of issues … my father was an MP in ’68, my uncle was an MP and I have been a school board trustee, a municipal councillor and now an MP since 2015, but I have never seen a campaign like this.
“There seems to be a different level of bullying and intimidation and in general, I think people are really pushing back because this is a very small number of people.”
Serre said he understands some people are frustrated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decisions to lock down the economy to limit its spread and the push for people to get vaccinated, but that’s no excuse for what he and his campaign team have experienced.
Advertisement
Article content
“When you’re talking vandalism, violence, harassment, (the) intimidation of my volunteers and my staff, that has to stop. It’s unacceptable and the police were pretty clear in their statement. We had more than $5,000 in damage to our signs. It’s ridiculous …
“I have nothing against protest, nothing against people coming up to me and sharing their point of view if they disagree with decisions I have made or decisions the government has made. That’s an exchange of ideas and that’s fine, but if you cross the line and again, the statement of the police was very clear, violence and harassment of election candidates is an offence. Damaging election signs is a criminal offence.”
Serre said he will let police investigate the defacing of his signs, adding: “We got that individual person on video, so it’s just a matter of time before the police find that person.”
He said he has taken additional security measures at his campaign headquarters and his MP’s office to protect his staff.
“I’ll take a certain level of abuse, with people not being nice to me as a candidate … (but) there is crossing the line and obviously, in some of these cases recently, it’s crossing the line and I have zero tolerance when it comes to my staff.
“Anybody who has been harassing, threatening any violence or any intimidation on the phone or in person is banned from my office and will be banned from my social media. Let’s make it clear – you cross that line, you cross that line. But again, it’s a small number of people and I will let the police deal with it.”
– with files from The Star’s Ben Leeson
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar