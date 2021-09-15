'I am worried about my family, I am worried about my volunteers and staff' - Serre

Marc Serre says he expects passionate debate during any election campaign and this federal election – coming in the midst of a long COVID-19 pandemic – is no exception.

However, he said Tuesday that he’s seeing a “different level of bullying and intimidation” as voters in Nickel Belt and across Canada head to the polls on Sept. 20.

Serre, the Liberal incumbent MP for Nickel Belt, made the comments after Greater Sudbury Police announced a 56-year-old woman had been charged for allegedly assaulting him at his campaign headquarters in Val Caron on Monday.

Before that, vandals had been targeting his campaign signs.

“It is hard,” he said. “I keep looking at the good in people, but as a human being, I am worried about my family, I am worried about my volunteers and staff when you get this type of violence and harassment and intimidation.”

He blamed a few troublemakers for the issues he’s encountered, adding that in general, he’s been well-received while out on the campaign trail.

“It’s a very, very small number of people. You talk to other candidates, to myself, to my team, and people are positive at the doors. They’re positive in businesses.

“During election time, there’s always passionate debate of issues … my father was an MP in ’68, my uncle was an MP and I have been a school board trustee, a municipal councillor and now an MP since 2015, but I have never seen a campaign like this.

“There seems to be a different level of bullying and intimidation and in general, I think people are really pushing back because this is a very small number of people.”

Serre said he understands some people are frustrated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decisions to lock down the economy to limit its spread and the push for people to get vaccinated, but that’s no excuse for what he and his campaign team have experienced.