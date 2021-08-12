Huron Shores, Manitoulin get provincial and federal funding for broadband network

The communities of Huron Shores and Manitoulin Island will receive joint funding from the provincial and federal governments to build a broadband network in the region.

The funding has been awarded through the province’s Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program as well as the federal government’s Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

This investment will allow the Huron Shore and Manitoulin Island Community-Owned Fibre Infrastructure Corporation (H&M COFI) to partner with ROCK Networks to build a broadband network that will bring reliable and affordable high-speed internet to all underserved residents and businesses in the region.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded funding that will bring vital high-speed internet to rural communities that are unserved or underserved. Residents, businesses, and institutions will have access to speeds greater than 1 Gbps which is currently available in urban centres,” Georges Bilodeau, mayor of Huron Shores and chairperson of H&M COFI, said in a release.

“The intent of a community-owned network is that profits generated in the operation of H&M COFI will be returned to investing communities.”

The funding for this program is part of a larger commitment announced on by both levels of government totaling $170 million.

H&M COFI’s partnership with ROCK Networks aims to connect communities from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury, including Elliot Lake, St. Joseph Island, and Manitoulin.

Once the network is constructed, consumers will be able to buy internet services from internet service providers using the H&M COFI network.

Internet service providers will pay a wholesale or floor rate to the corporation for the internet access and offer assorted competitive services to consumers.

“We are excited to join with H&M COFI to bring their vision to reality by constructing a future-proof open access network infrastructure,” said Joe Hickey, president and CEO of ROCK Networks.

