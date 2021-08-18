This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: How good are Sudbury's roads? Depends on who you ask

How good are Sudbury's roads? Depends on who you ask Some councillors believe the city is making progress; others despair at the state of the community's infrastructure

Article content Just how good – or bad – are Greater Sudbury’s roads?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Among city councillors, it depends on whom you ask. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. How good are Sudbury's roads? Depends on who you ask Back to video The divide became apparent during a discussion Tuesday at city council’s finance and administration committee. A routine manager’s report, the Enterprise Asset Management Plan, sparked a two-hour debate on the state of the city’s roads, buildings, sewer and water pipes, and even city vehicles. The plan, which city staff has to finish by July 2025 to meet a provincial target, stressed what councillors and taxpayers already know: there is an annual deficit of $100 million building up when it comes to replacing its aging infrastructure. In other words, the city should be spending $100 million more each year than it does to keeps its roads, water and sewer lines in good shape. Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland expressed the most concern and raised the spectre of massive property tax hikes if the city is to make any headway on chipping away at the annual infrastructure deficit. “Greater Sudbury was impossible to begin with,” he said at the virtual meeting. “The funding levels are deplorable. Council has to have an understanding to stop using underutilized facilities … This does not add up. We are going to reach a point where we are really taxing people out of their homes. We have to start dealing with this.” To not come up with a cost-effective solution, McCausland warned long-term grief would result “for the children and grandchildren of the community.” Mayor Brian Bigger, however, disagreed with McCausland’s dire prediction.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We have been working on this since 2009, year after year, budget after budget,” he said. “You can’t equate the $100 million gap to debt. It’s a starting point … It’s just a rough estimate (by staff).” Bigger said the city’s roads are in much better shape now than they were six-and-a-half years ago, when he was first elected mayor. “These councillors have invested more in road infrastructure than previous councils,” he said. Bigger also noted that the first inventory of city assets was conducted in 2009. “We are improving,” he said. “We are in a better position today than we have ever been … We’re tackling something very complex. We are getting more and more sophisticated with each update of this plan.” Ward 5 Coun. Robert Kirwan agreed. “When we talk about roads and what the expectations are now, I think the citizens are comfortable with us paying more attention to arterials (major roads), driving 80-90 km and not hitting potholes,” he said. “But, the result is we are now going to have to drive more carefully on side streets. That’s because we have to put more funding on our arterial roads … “We’re going to have to reduce the service level, but have to ensure we are not going to give false expectations to our residents.” Kirwan said the city has come a long way with its roads and that “expectations may have to change, but the quality of life does not have to suffer. We are in a good position.” McCausland and others did not agree with that assessment, however.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We are going to reduce your level of service, but we are going to increase your taxes,” Ward 12 Coun. Mark Signoretti said. “At the end of the day, our taxpayers are our customers. At the end of the day, we have to make sure we are utilizing the tax dollars in a proper manner.” Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini also dissented. He cited examples of two major roads in his ward – Panache Lake Road and Fielding Road – that are deteriorating. “My biggest concern is we have the industrial park on Fielding Road,” he said. “We have businesses all along there and companies from down south are telling them they won’t go down that road and ‘you have to come to the start to do pick-ups (of goods).” Vagnini said the Fielding Road situation is bad as those businesses benefit Sudbury’s economy. “In my view, roads in my area have gotten a lot worse since amalgamation,” he said. “I do think we have to look at the types of businesses on these roads, such as Fielding Road,” he said. “They are economic drivers for our community. “Many roads in my area are getting worse rather than better. Every rainstorm, these roads are washing out.” McCausland, who indicated he could not get to sleep Monday night after reviewing the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, noted the city is also planning to downgrade the quality index rating for its roads. “It will be going from 47 to 34,” he noted. “If people are upset about 47, they will be really upset with 34.” The Ward 4 councillor also said he is not optimistic the infrastructure deficit issue is going to be solved without great cost or sacrifice.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Maybe we get that $100 million down to $50 million,” he said. “I’m not trying to be alarmist. I am being realistic. I do not see any alternative to a major (property) tax hike … “This is the reality. We have to increase the investment and alleviate the pressure. These are nuts and bolts.” Kevin Fowke, general manager of corporate services and one of the presenters of the report, told the committee “we have no preconceived notion of the best way to proceed.” The committee voted overwhelmingly to accept the report, with Vagnini casting the lone dissenting vote. Committee chair Mike Jakubo, who represents Ward 7, agreed with a suggestion that the next time an update report comes up concerning the city’s infrastructure situation, the entire meeting be devoted to it. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury