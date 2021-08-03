Attack related to an apparent drug debt; accused must still deal with arson charge laid in a separate incident

A man who broke into the apartment of a sleeping man in Capreol and put a knife to his throat to collect $50 he says he was owed has been given the equivalent of a 90-day jail sentence.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Joel Roy, 31, of Capreol, pleaded not guilty to break, enter and theft, but guilty to the lesser charge of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Home invader held knife to Capreol man's throat Back to video

Roy also pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property.

He enterted to pleas via Zoom link Tuesday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

The Crown agreed to the plea to the lesser charge.

As Roy has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 8 for the Jan. 4 incident and an unrelated matter two days later, he received a penalty of one day, jail time, served in recognition of a 90-day jail sentence issued on the unlawfully in a dwelling house charge.

Roy received a suspended sentence and one year of probation on the stolen property charge.

Ontario Court Justice Pierre Bradley also issued a DNA order.

The probation order includes a condition that Roy have no contact with the man whose apartment he broke into, and that he not possess weapons or knives unless for meals or work.

The Crown and defence lawyer Denis Michel suggested the time-served sentence.

The court heard that on Jan. 4, Roy climbed onto a balcony of a residential building on Hanna Avenue in Capreol and got into the rear of the apartment of a man who was sleeping on a couch.

Roy, who wore a balaclava, put a knife to the man’s throat and demanded $50 that he said was owed to him.

The tenant said he did not have the money.

Roy then said he would take the man’s television – a 37-inch flat screen television worth about $200 – and left the apartment via the front door.