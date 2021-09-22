Hiker found safe in Killarney Provincial Park

A 62-year-old hiker was missing for about 21 hours after becoming separated from their party in Killarney Provincial Park on Tuesday, Nipissing West OPP said in a release.

Article content

Members of the local detachment responded around 6:30 p.m. to a missing-person report and learned the 62-year-old hiker had been missing since 3 p.m., but was well-equipped, with shelter, food and clothing.

Nipissing West OPP members, Emergency Response Team and an OPP helicopter took part in the search. The person was located by the helicopter about 21 hours later, with no injuries.

OPP reminded the public about the what3words app, offered for as a free download for both Android and Apple devices. The app labels every three square metres with a unique three-word location string, which can then be converted into latitude and longitude co-ordinates for entry into the Computer Aided Dispatch system in use at the OPP Provincial Communication Centre.

Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the PCC communicator can send a link to the caller’s cellphone, which will enable the caller, with data access and connectivity, to find their what3words location.

The app is available in 43 languages, but shares the location in English.

