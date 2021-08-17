Highway 69 driver clocked going 174 km/hr

A Sudbury driver has been charged for travelling more than 70 km/hr above the speed limit.

On Monday at 11:29 p.m., members of the Sudbury OPP detachment stopped a vehicle on Highway 69 in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The vehicle was travelling at a speed of 174 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone, the OPP said in a release.

The individual was also a suspended driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old Sudbury resident was charged with racing a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension.

The accused was also issued a seven-day driver’s licence suspension and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The driver was released on a provincial summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 5 in Sudbury.

