High-risk COVID-19 exposure reported at M’Chigeeng

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising people of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended a social gathering at the powwow grounds at M’Chigeeng last week.

Anyone who was at 352B Hwy 551, Manitoulin Island, on Sept. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. needs to take care, the health unit said in a release.

Regardless of vaccination status, those who attended this gathering and is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

Public Health is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the more transmissible variants of concern.

The safest options are to limit close contact to your household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands.

For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).