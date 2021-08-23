Here are Sudbury's newest additions

A boy, Cian Daniel, 8 lbs, born to Loralai Cooley and River Robbins of Dowling.

A girl, Sandra Bridgette, 8 lbs 10 oz, born to Cassandra Giusti and Corey Chamberland of Sudbury.

A girl, Hallie Everyly, 6 lbs 1 oz, born to Leigh Behnke and Greg Zacher of Sudbury.

Aug. 2

A boy, Anas, born to Ali Diab and Mong Mohamed of Sudbury.

A girl, Ozzie, 5 lbs 13 oz, born to Marissa Lemega and Austin Bean of Capreol .

A boy, Elliot, 8 lbs 7 oz, born to Chase and Kiana Abitong of Britt.

Aug. 3

A girl, Gianna, 6 lbs 12 oz, born to Melanie and Gary McIndoe of Azilda.

A girl, Mackinley, 8 lbs 1 oz, born to Sally and Tim Rallis of Sudbury.

A girl, Natalia, 4 lbs, born to Natanael and Tamara Santana of Sudbury.

A boy, Briggs, 7 lbs 7 oz, born to Dennis Taylor and Emery Nelson of Sudbury.

A boy, Beau Relic, 7 lbs 3 oz, born to Amber Reid and Brian Valin of Skead.

A boy, Myles, 8 lbs 4 oz, born to Mathieu and Stacie Belanger of Onaping.

Aug. 4

A boy, Hudson, 8 lbs 13 oz, born to Taylor Hopkins and Cory Malick of Sudbury.

A boy, Milo, 8 lbs 4 oz, born to CJ Godon and Kelsey Huff of Noelville.

A boy, Nolan, 7 lbs 14 oz, born to Ricki Lahti and Riley Lefrancois of Sudbury.

A girl, Evelyn, 8 lbs 5 oz, born to Martina and Nathan Cheechoo of Sudbury.

A boy, Alessio Devontae, 8 lbs 4 oz, born to Ashley and Davon of Sudbury.

Aug. 5

A boy, Zayden Marc, 6 lbs 3 oz, born to Taylor Hamelin and Nicholas Harvey of Sudbury.

A boy, Maverick Rhett, 8 lbs, born to Stephanie and Nicholas May of Lively.

A boy, Layton, 7 lbs 12 oz, born to Amanda Carriere and Andrew Bona of Hanmer.

Aug. 6

A boy, James David, 6 lbs 12 oz, born to Ben and Julia Demianiuk of Sudbury.