Here are Sudbury's new arrivals
July 29
A boy, Colton Keith Alphonse Kitchekeg Wemigwans, born to Isaac Wemigwans and Daniella Kitchekeg of Wikwemikong, Manitoulin Island.
July 30
A boy, Jack Daniel Thibeault, 7lb 6 oz, born to Dustin and Brenna Thibeault of Massey.
Aug. 1
A girl, Hallie Everly, 6 lbs 1 oz, born to Leigh Behnke and Greg Zacher of Sudbury.
Aug. 7
A boy, Cash Stewart Kody May, 8 lbs 9 oz, born to Kori and Eric May of Dowling.
Aug. 8
A girl, Charlie, 6 lbs 3 oz, born to Emilie Pinard and Jean-Philippe Saucier of Sudbury.
A girl, Luna, 4.11 lbs, born to Yves and Jacynthe Dupuis of Sudbury.
Aug. 23
A boy, Austin James Jefferies, 6 lbs 2 oz, 19 1/4 inches, born to Chelsea and Luke Jefferies of Whitefish.
If you believe we have missed your new arrival, or if you wish to share a photo, please send an email to dmacdonald@postmedia.com.