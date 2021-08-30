Here are Sudbury's new arrivals

Here are Sudbury's new arrivals

Try refreshing your browser.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A boy, Colton Keith Alphonse Kitchekeg Wemigwans, born to Isaac Wemigwans and Daniella Kitchekeg of Wikwemikong, Manitoulin Island.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

July 30

A boy, Jack Daniel Thibeault, 7lb 6 oz, born to Dustin and Brenna Thibeault of Massey.

Aug. 1

A girl, Hallie Everly, 6 lbs 1 oz, born to Leigh Behnke and Greg Zacher of Sudbury.

Aug. 7

A boy, Cash Stewart Kody May, 8 lbs 9 oz, born to Kori and Eric May of Dowling.

Aug. 8

A girl, Charlie, 6 lbs 3 oz, born to Emilie Pinard and Jean-Philippe Saucier of Sudbury.

A girl, Luna, 4.11 lbs, born to Yves and Jacynthe Dupuis of Sudbury.

Aug. 23

A boy, Austin James Jefferies, 6 lbs 2 oz, 19 1/4 inches, born to Chelsea and Luke Jefferies of Whitefish.

If you believe we have missed your new arrival, or if you wish to share a photo, please send an email to dmacdonald@postmedia.com.