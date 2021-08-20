Heat warning for Sudbury area extended

The City of Greater Sudbury has implemented its Hot Weather Response Plan now that the heat warning for the Sudbury area has been extended.

As a result, among other measures, hours at the Greater Sudbury Public Library Main Branch on MacKenzie Street and other city facilities have been extended to give people a place to cool off.

The warning, issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada, began Friday and takes in the Greater Sudbury area, Espanola, Massey and Killarney, Chapleau and Missinaibi Lake, Gogama and Foleyet, West-Nipissing and French River, Markstay-Warren and St. Charles.

The heat warning began Thursday.

Extended heat warnings remain in effect while the weather stays at 29 degrees Celsius or above during the day and 18 degrees Celsius or above at night or the humidex reaches 36 or above.

Temperatures were expected to hit 31 C on Friday, and 32 on Saturday, with rain. Temperatures will cool off a bit starting Sunday.

Health officials said people need to take care of themselves and others.

“While maintaining physical distancing, frequently visit or check-in on neighbours, friends, and older family members, especially those who are chronically ill, to make sure that they are cool and hydrated,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager with Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ Health Protection Division, said in a release.

Continuous exposure to high levels of heat can lead to dehydration and illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat fainting, heat edema (swelling of hands, feet and ankles), heat rash, heat cramps (muscle cramps), and even death.