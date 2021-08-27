Health unit working to roll out vaccines to students and their families
Sudbury's medical officer of health says we're in a fourth wave of the pandemic
Sudbury’s health unit is working with the Ontario government and school boards to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to students and their families, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says.
“By rolling up our sleeves, we are not only helping our school system, we are also helping to reduce the burden on our health care system,” said the Sudbury area’s medical officer of health. “As we navigate a fourth wave of this pandemic along with the rest of the province, I ask you once again to be patient and do your part to help keep our communities healthy.”
Sutcliffe made the comments as part of Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ weekly review of the COVID situation in the region.
“With the new school year just around the corner, I know many are anxious to see how the year will go with the COVID-19 situation,” she said. “The best thing we can all do right now to help kids stay in the classroom is to get vaccinated if you are eligible. We continue to offer clinic options almost every day across our service area, including some regularly scheduled walk-in clinics during the week.
“Additionally, we are working with the Ontario government and publicly funded school boards to run clinics in or nearby schools to make vaccines even more convenient and accessible for eligible students, their families, educators, and school staff returning to school this fall.”
Public Health said for the Aug. 19 to Aug. 25 period, the Sudbury area reported 35 new cases, while 16 cases were resolved. To date, 19 of the 35 cases had a mutation profile that is commonly associated with a COVID-19 variant of concern.
There were two active COVID-19 outbreaks this week but no COVID-related deaths. At the end of the day Aug. 25, there were 44 active cases in its service area and two active outbreaks. There were three local cases in a hospital, while the rest were self-isolating.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 2,265 local cases, of which 2 221 are resolved, and 31 people have died. Some 1,056 cases were confirmed or presumed to be COVID-19 variants of concern.
Of the 173 local cases of COVID-19 reported since June 1, 2021, just 10 cases (six per cent) have been among vaccinated individuals. There have been 144 cases (83 per cent) in unvaccinated residents, while 19 (11 per cent) have occurred among those who have received one dose.
During that same period, there have been seven local hospitalizations, all of which have been among those who are unvaccinated (five cases; 71 per cent) or partially vaccinated (two cases)
Of the 35 new cases in the Sudbury area, 11 were a close contact of a confirmed case, while three were linked to an outbreak. Five cases were travel-related, nine had no known epidemiological link, while seven remain under investigation.
Thirty-three cases reported this week live in Greater Sudbury, while one case resides in Sudbury East and one in the Manitoulin District.
As for vaccinations, 279,653 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to area residents. So far, 145,994 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and 133,659 people have been fully vaccinated (as of 4 p.m. Aug. 25). This includes vaccines administered by Public Health, First Nation and Indigenous communities, primary care partners, and pharmacies.
In the last seven days up to the end of the day Aug. 25, a total of 3,044 vaccine doses were administered.
Overall, 83.1 per cent of Sudbury and districts residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a vaccine, compared to 82.6 per cent for all Ontario residents aged 12 and older.
Second doses have been received by 76.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older in Sudbury and districts compared to 75.5 per cent of Ontarians of the same age.
What’s new
Public Health Sudbury and Districts will now include a summary of reported cases in its weekly update, which includes the vaccination status of those cases. The goal of providing this information is to keep our communities informed and maintaining transparency while protecting personal health information.
The Government of Ontario is continuing its last mile strategy to reach eligible individuals who have yet to receive their first or second dose, including focusing on smaller, community-based and easy-to-access settings for vaccinations.
Regular updates
Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/data for regular updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, as well as outbreaks and potential exposures in Greater Sudbury, the Sudbury District, and the Manitoulin District.
For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).
