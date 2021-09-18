Public Health Sudbury and Districts warned residents on Saturday of three more potential low-risk exposures to COVID-19, all in Greater Sudbury.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Patrons who attended Surplus Furniture and Mattress Warehouse, 670 Falconbridge Rd. on Sept. 7, 8 and 9, and Sept. 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, may have been exposed, the health unit said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit warns of three potential COVID-19 exposures in Greater Sudbury Back to video

Anyone who attended a social gathering in the woods near Ecole secondaire Hanmer, 4800 Notre Dame Ave. in Hanmer, on Sept. 10 between 8 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., may also have come in contact with the virus.

Anyone who attended an outdoor concert at the Grotto, 271 Van Horne St., on Sept.12, 2021 may also have been at risk of exposure, PHSD said.

Anyone who was present on the dates and times listed is advised to follow public health guidance:

– Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

– Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

– Seek testing if symptoms occur.

– Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre. The preferred option is to request an appointment online at secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest, or to call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.

PHSD reminded residents to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash hands. For all outings, the health unit said, residents should continue to screen themselves for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury and Districts at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar