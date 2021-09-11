Health unit warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 at East Side Mario’s in Sudbury

Anyone who was present at East Side Mario’s restaurant at 900 Lasalle Blvd. on Sept. 6 was to COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury and Districts has advised.

Article content

PHSD warned the public about the potential low-risk exposure on Friday.

Anyone who was at the restaurant between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. should take the following steps, the health unit said:

– Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

– Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

– Seek testing if symptoms occur.

– Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre. The preferred option is to request an appointment online at secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest, or to call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.

PHSD reminded residents to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash hands. For all outings, the health unit said, residents should continue to screen themselves for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury and Districts at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).

